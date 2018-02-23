Getty Image

The Atlanta Hawks are in a rebuild after letting the vast majority of their core unit that led them to 10 straight postseason appearances walk over the past few years. Al Horford, Jeff Teague and Paul Millsap have all departed Atlanta in recent years, as have role players like DeMarre Carroll, Kyle Korver and others, as the Hawks have hit the reset button.

Rookie big man John Collins, who the Hawks selected with the 19th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Wake Forest, is the Hawks’ prized possession as they look to stock their cupboard with quality young players. Collins has played in 54 games for the Hawks this season, starting five, and has been a bright spot averaging 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 22.3 minutes per game. He doesn’t project to star level as an NBA player, but a strong role player for years to come would be great value out of the 19th overall pick.

Collins made waves in the Rising Stars game last Friday during All-Star Weekend with a thunderous dunk off an alley-oop from Donovan Mitchell that served as the highlight of the night even though the exhibition was less than competitive.