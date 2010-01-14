John Lucas: The Cavs Tanked The ’02-03 Season To Score LeBron

In the 2002-03 season, the Cleveland Cavaliers started Darius Miles 62 times and Milt Palacio 46 times. Now we know why. Former Cavs coach John Lucas told Fanhouse that he believes management tried to throw the ’02-03 season in order to land possibly the most hyped NBA draft pick of all time, LeBron James.

Prior to the ’02-03 season, the team traded Lamond Murray and Andre Miller. After the the Cavs stared the season 8-34 with Lucas as head coach, the team fired him on Jan. 23, 2003 and replaced him with Keith Smart.

“They trade all our guys away and we go real young, and the goal was to get LeBron and also to sell the team,” Lucas said in an interview with FanHouse. “I didn’t have a chance. … You can’t fault the Cavaliers for wanting to get LeBron. It was hard to get free agents to come there.”

With LeBron living up to all the hype and then some, we’re guessing that there’s no need to apologize to the poor ’02-03 season ticket holders for having to pay their hard-earned money to watch that atrocious team that finished 17-65. Ricky Davis, who was on that ’02-03 Cavs team, told Fanhouse that even though the strategy worked, there was a price to pay.

“It was tough on (Lucas),” said Davis, who is with the Clippers now. “They were forcing him to lose and I know it’s nothing he wanted to do. It’s just the position he was forced in. But it’s tough. … It worked, whatever they did (to get James) so it’s hard to knock them. They got what they wanted. But it was hard on Luke.”

Tanking seasons does not always guarantee a team will get the No. 1 pick in the Draft. Remember how much speculation there was that the ’96-97 Celtics were throwing games in order to land Tim Duncan and Keith Van Horn? Well, that backfired and they were stuck with the third and sixth picks and ended up with Chauncey Billups (who started his NBA career slow) and Ron Mercer.

Now the New Jersey Nets are appearing to be using that same formula (they did just trade for Chris Quinn) to win the John Wall sweepstakes.

Is it worth tanking a season to land a top draft pick?