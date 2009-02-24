John Starks’ Zipway

Many times you hear about former athletes getting involved in apparel and footwear lines and the results are just dreadful. I mean…does anyone remember DaDa Supreme with the spinning Sprewell rims on them?!? But sometimes players get it right and drop a line that really is a good look.

In our current financial times everyone is trying to save a penny here and there, and spending big bucks on clothing and footwear isn’t the way to go. Guys like Al Harrington have dropped affordable footwear lines for the masses. The New York Knicks forward’sProtege line has footwear for as high $34.99. You can’t really beat that.

Following that trend, but on the apparel side of the equation, is former New York Knicks fan favorite and three-point specialist John Starks. Starks, along with his business partner Jackie Baker, have created Zipway. Zipway is affordable athletic apparel for men and women.

For $65.00 one gets a pair of athletic pants that can be converted to rep any team in the NBA or just a small NBA logo. How does that work you ask? Well Zipway has new technology that allows one to change the Zip Panels on the side of the pants. We met with John Starks he demostrated how exactly it works.

Zipway Demonstration from Dime Magazine on Vimeo.

Believe it or not, but it is way more easier than the buttoned tear away pants that you’re used to. You can take these joints off mid-stride…and the team Zip Panels are only $20.00, so it is like having a new pair of pants for next to nothing.

Zipway is available now at Champs and will be available at select locations, like the NBA Store in the upcoming months. For more info hit up www.zipwayusa.com