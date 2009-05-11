John Wall Could Shock The World

With nine days left until the deadline for high school players to sign their national letter of intent, the craze surrounding John Wall’s recruitment is kicking up a notch. He promised to cut his list from Kentucky, Duke, Florida, Memphis, NC State, Baylor, Miami to about three schools at some point last week. Though he hasn’t done so, there’s some talk over at High School Hoop that he might keep one non-high major on that list when he does cut it. For the rest of the story on Wall’s potentially shocking move, head HERE.
why doesnt this kid just go pro…he’s 19
His HS class has to be one year removed from graduation before he goes to the NBA.
Meanwhile, my 18-year-old cousin is in the middle of a recruiting “war” for his engineering services: Southern Illinois, New Mexico Tech, Montana Tech and Missouri-Rolla.
Oh fuck yes. Miami all the way, baby!
Austin, Props to your cuz…sounds impressive.
wall peeped them bitches at the U and couldn’t say no…u know he got the jesus shuttlesworth treatment when he came thru
He’d have way more highlights in a situation like Miami… better numbers, and everythings bonus if he takes the team far.
if he signs with a major school like Duke or Kentucky (with Calpari) the expectations are gonna be Rose-Like..
Whatever happens.. this kid should go first overall, the FUTURE of PG’S
Since this is his fifth year of HS, what would have happened had he dropped out of school after last year? His original class would have been one year removed and he would be 19. He would have a great case if he wanted to go pro…
Aint nothing wrong with The U.Wherever he go Ima be watching because he got game.If he dont go to Temple Saint Joes Drexel Penn Lasalle or Nova go to Caoch Cal out Kentucky.Help bring them back.
We’ve got this kid at the top of our big board for 2010 at [www.nbadraftdaycountdown.com] . He’s gonna be a beast.