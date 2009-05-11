John Wall Could Shock The World

05.11.09 9 years ago 9 Comments

With nine days left until the deadline for high school players to sign their national letter of intent, the craze surrounding John Wall’s recruitment is kicking up a notch. He promised to cut his list from Kentucky, Duke, Florida, Memphis, NC State, Baylor, Miami to about three schools at some point last week. Though he hasn’t done so, there’s some talk over at High School Hoop that he might keep one non-high major on that list when he does cut it. For the rest of the story on Wall’s potentially shocking move, head HERE.

TAGShigh schoolJOHN WALL

