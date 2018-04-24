Getty Image

John Wall and Drake are friends, which makes for a fun subplot for the Washington Wizards‘ first round series against the Toronto Raptors. Wall is a star for an underdog Washington squad, while Drake is kind of like the unofficial mascot for the Raptors, as the Toronto-born entertainer is a fixture in courtside seats at games.

Like all friends, there are moments of tension between the two, although at the end of the day, both guys understand that they’re in good fun. An example of this came while the Raptors were up 2-0 in the series and successfully defended their home court, and Wall claims he was on the receiving end of some smack talk from Drake.

“I told him to be here for Game 3,” Wall told the media on Monday, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. “He told me he was going to be here. He didn’t show up. He told me we were getting swept. He said he had the broom for us.”

Wall says that he understands the smack talk was all in good fun, but at the same time, the Wizards understand that the focus is on getting one back during Game 5 in Toronto. They have the momentum in the series right now, and if Washington can travel to Canada and get a leg up in the series, we’re sure Wall will throw some lighthearted shade in Drake’s direction.