More Highlights Of John Wall Dropping 40 Points In Kentucky Alumni Game

#Video
09.12.13 5 years ago

Kentucky’s Alumni Game is always a matchup to watch during the summer and as the university continues to churn out talent, the rosters only get crazier. This year’s game featured the likes of John Wall, Brandon Knight, Anthony Davis, Terrence Jones, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Patrick Patterson and others. While the game wasn’t much more than matador defense and non-stop dunking, Wall did put up 40 points in the Blue Team’s 111-95 win. Brandon Knight led the losers with 30.

