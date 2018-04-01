John Wall Explained His Decision To Grow His Hair Out And Bring Back ‘Crazy J’

04.01.18

Getty Image

John Wall made his return to the Wizards lineup on Saturday night with 15 points and 14 assists to lead Washington to a comfortable 107-93 win over the Hornets. Wall missed two months after having surgery to clean up his knee and in that time the Wizards went on quite the rollercoaster ride.

With Wall out, Washington had stretches of brilliance that led some to question whether they were better off without the All-Star and included some hints at that idea from within the locker room. More recently, the Wizards have looked flat without their point guard and made it a worthwhile question to ask if they would even have a chance to make it out of the first round of the playoffs.

Now that Wall is back, the Wizards hope to find some consistent success as they get ready for the postseason. While it’s obviously a small sample size and a favorable matchup for Washington, the win over Charlotte was encouraging moving forward. One thing we know is that Wall himself will look different in his return.

