John Wall Is Finally Back; The No. 1 Team In America Loses

It’s a new day in Washington, D.C. They finally have a real basketball team. In last night’s 93-83 win over Atlanta, John Wall played for the first time this season to a standing ovation. Then he went out and put in 14 points and four dimes in 20 minutes off the pine. He was also a catalyst in the game’s biggest stretch. With both teams in a daze to start the fourth, Wall came in and had back-to-back double-pump buckets in the lane that woke the Wizards up. Despite looking a little too soft after sitting out the past few months (at least he didn’t look like this), it felt like he’d never left – he had the explosive coast-to-coast forays, a few ugly jumpers and the occasional energetic explosions that make the Wizards interesting … The Clippers never lose once they get the lead heading into the fourth quarter, but yesterday afternoon, L.A. blew a 13-point lead after J.J. Redick (21 points) turned into Reggie Miller and put Orlando up for the first time all game with a step-back triple in the last minute. It put a bow on top of a great second half from the Magic. Redick overcame a slow start, Arron Afflalo (30 points, seven boards, seven assists) turned into Michael Jordan, and Nikola Vucevic (18 points, 15 rebounds) continued to be the best player no one knows about … The Clippers jumped out 20-7, and the Clippers’ broadcast was talking about how they were expecting a high-scoring game. Ya think? The first time Blake Griffin touched the ball, literally seven seconds into the game, he transitioned right into a layup. Andrew Nicholson just let him go. Later, Griffin caught a lob on Redick’s head after Redick moved out of the way like he was playing on the Eagles’ offensive line. Willie Green even caught his first dunk since the And1 Mixtape Vol.8 after he got out on the break and the Magic basically let him go. But ironically, it was Orlando that was the more exciting team in the first half. Mo Harkless had a driving baseline jam that caught everyone in the building by surprise. Then, there was Josh McRoberts continuing his year-long persistence to prove he’s the next Larry Bird, throwing all types of wild no-look and behind-the-back passes. But the best part of the opening 24 minutes was Ish Smith. He dunked all over Eric Bledsoe – plus the foul – and just as the crowd was admiring the replay, the dude airballed the free throw by three feet … Blake Griffin (30 points, eight rebounds, seven assists) gave first class tickets to all of Orlando’s young bigs for the “How to take no prisoners in the post” show. He’s improved his jumper this year, but yesterday, he looked like Sherlock Holmes in the post, breaking down in his mind how he’d remove a Magic player from his sneakers before hitting the shot. He banked in a handful of jumpers, and also had a nice turnaround lefty hook in the third quarter. Yeah, he also caught a couple of sledgehammers, but it was the rest of his game that was really impressive … Is Chris Paul (16 assists, four steals) the MVP? Since when did this movement start? Yeah sure, when Paul was on the court against Orlando, L.A. outscored them by like 100 in the first half. But if Kevin Durant and LeBron James are getting invites into the MVP VIP room, then CP3 is still trying to get in the building (we guess that’s better than everyone else – they’re not even allowed on the premises) … Keep reading to hear about what Jrue Holiday did for the 17th time this season …
Washington might be fun to watch once they become more efficient but they are going to find themselves. They will go thru the same growing pains as other teams as long as the coach keeps them in the right direction. Wall and Beal should develop into a good backcourt because jordan crawford is not a starter but maybe a 6th man as a shooter.
CP3 shoulda been in the MVP discussion from the get go…even last year
The wiz should hire a new coach if they don’t improve within the next couple of games.
Since CP went to the Clippers I have got to see him play a ton. I feel like a moron for ever saying I would take Deron over him. You can see the Clippers literally just put the game in his hands, coach included, when it’s close. He deserves to be in the MVP discussion, but Lebron is hands down the best player.
Washington is the opposite of the Lakers for me. They have been bad long enough, I want them to do well. The Lakers have been good long enough and I like watching them lose. I really like all of the Lakers fans jumping off of the ship.