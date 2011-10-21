John Wall Isn’t Happy With David Stern; Rajon Rondo Breaks Down the Pass of the Summer

John Wall says David Stern is trying to take advantage of the players during this lockout. You think? Of course he is. That’s what David Stern does. That’s why he is in charge of this whole thing. It’s not as if the players are getting screwed. It’s just that Stern is who he is: he’s smart. He’s on top of things. You will not outsmart him. That’s a fact … Talks in New York broke down today, and no new meetings have been scheduled. And we were so close. Not really, but anytime we hear anything that is even remotely good, we get anxious. It’s like waiting on a new Nas album. You hear the talks about taking it back to the essence. You listen to a few leaked tracks. Sound great. You hear about collabos with Premo, maybe AZ, and you’re gearing up for a classic. Then it drops and it’s mildly disappointing only because he went with like two or three trash beats, and dropped a few other killer cuts. Same way with the lockout. We’re fiends for good news right now, and yesterday after hearing the two sides were very close on a split of the BRI, plus a new mid-level exception at around $5 million with annual raises over three years, it had us hyped. Now it’s the waiting game again … One interesting proposal came from the owners, who proposed a pool of money to be used as incentives and performances bonuses for young players who outplay their contracts. The union was fighting for something like this because by this point, too many young players are breaking out early with no way to make more money. For example, Derrick Rose made $5.5 million last year and yet won the MVP. It doesn’t seem right that he can’t capitalize on it … David West is finally healthy coming off of a torn ACL. He must be so thankful that he got healthy just in time for free agency. Wait … Darvin Ham is back. The rim shatterer – and Dime favorite – is expected to be named a Lakers assistant, reports Yahoo! Sports. Ham has coached in the D-League before so he knows the ropes … Rajon Rondo has a lot of haters. He always will. People don’t like players who can’t shoot. But you can’t deny that Rondo had the best pass of the summer (and it’s not even close) to Kenneth Faried. Over the head, alley-oop? C’mon now. That’s ridiculous. Rondo tried to explain how he did it here … The NBA might be in a lockout, but Mark Cuban is still partying as if the Mavs won an NBA championship. He was recently out partying in New York City when a fan told him they hoped the lockout was lifted soon. Cubes said: I’ll drink to that.” No report on whether that was Avion in his shot glass. Someone call Turtle … So Major League Baseball has reversed their stupid ruling and will now allow Dirk Nowitzki to throw out the first pitch for Texas during Saturday’s Game 3. It was stupid that the original ruling had to be reversed in the first place. Dirk tweeted that he was fine with it, that “Mlb is too old school.” Preach on … We’re out like lockout talks.
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
For any Kobe fans…This is what we missing.
[www.youtube.com]
Here’s some grim news. There may be a true immovable wall between the owners and players. You guys probably heard recent news where the owners said KG fucked everything up in CBA progressions by yelling to give ‘NO MORE CONCESSIONS’. Well apparently, the owners have some outspoken people on their end as well. Dan Gilbert, yes the NBA’s MOST BITTER owner, is the man urging his guys to draw a line in the sand and NOT GIVE IN TO THE PLAYERS DEMANDS (or proposal). I sincerely believe that Dan Gilbert sees this lockout as his golden opportunity to stick it to LeBron James. After the “King” left his kingdom high and dry, Dan Gilbert has been seething for this chance. Twitter bashing James, cutting James’ FatHead prices and writing an open letter to Cleveland taking shots at LeBron was not enough for him. He is seeing the athlete whom he feels “betrayed” him sit across the room during these negotiations. The only thing on his mind was to spite him. By influencing the owners, he is undertaking his ulterior motive to withhold, and essentially evaporate checks from LeBron James. LeBron is a rich man, but Gilbert knows what he is doing. Taking money from a man he sees as greedy, preventing James from playing the game he loves and leaving him and his union confused, frustrated and unknowing of their futures. If it’s true what Billy Hunter and his union have been saying (that the owners planned to miss games in order to get a deal in the owners’ favor), then I do NOT see Gilbert backing down and he will continue to influence his side to not give in. He will not “lose” to LeBron James twice. It seems some sort of miracle will have to take place. The good news, the last prolonged lockout lasted over 200 days and they were able to fit in a nice chunk of regular season games (50). We are currently a week and a half past 100 days. There is still hope for a decent season, even though there will inevitably be an asterisk placed on said season.
“John Wall says David Stern is trying to take advantage of the players during this lockout.”
Four months into the lockout and John Wall is just now figuring this out? Bright kid.
@Jay if you were young(er) and making a couple million dollars and your employer said, “do whatever you want but don’t come to work.” Would you even care about all of this grownup talk? You’d be touring the country, doing the catdaddy and balling everyday, with or without a basketball. Then you realize you left that sandwich in your locker so you visit your worksite only to see your boss on the other side of the window eating your sandwich, chewing it all slow, with his eyes wide open staring at you. You try to shake the door open and he takes another bite out of your sandwich. Then you realize the only reason he didn’t want you to come to work was to eat your sandwich. You inturn would say, “Awww Shucks, this entire time, all he wanted me to do was leave so he could eat my sandwich.” Then you’d find some curb to sit on and put your chin in your palms.
LMAOOOOO!!!!!!! WTF?! This whole lockout is about a sandwich?? I’m really pissed now… and hungry.
Is it a Deli sandwich, or back of the truck sandwich?
maybe it’s a vending machine sandwich
the Nas album analogy = PERFECT
TWU has a point. If it’s a classic Philly cheese steak hoagie then I’d stand my ground too.
1 more hour till lunch… son of a bitch i’m hungry.
jay, i think ur mistaken. i do not think john wall was making a realization. it was aimed to informed the fans. the union has been taking the high road, avoiding defacing the owners through the media. after yesterday’s bs meeting, u culd see players reached a tipping point. fisher called them liars. wade took to twitter and said “it’s sad when ppl dnt even try to hide their greed”. steph curry also voiced the same opinion on twitter, but not only did he call owners greedy but he said they were trying to exploit the players. john wall was also simply expressing himself for the public’s sake.
^Agreed^ Wall is trying to say:
“The owners are taking our sandwiches and not even attempting to share. They just want to eat it all and then we have to pick up the crumbs or lick their fingers.”
A 50/50 split isn’t even fair. If 22 teams are rewarded for running teams into the ground due to decisions that the owners sign off on, what incentive would there be for owners to be profitable? If I claim to be even worse off the next time around, we can just lock the player out and further shift BRI to reflect the perception that the NBA is doing bad just like the current economy. Prove you are losing money and that the majority of the decisions you made were reasonable at the time. If not, STFU.
A homeless person never tells you how much they collected that day. They just keep asking for more money.
John Wall. The guy who is still doing the dougie? He’s mad?
The players are dumb. The longer it goes on, the worse their deal will get. I just don’t care anymore. In all honesty, and it pains me to say it, I am not going to miss the NBA one bit. I’ve done it. I tried. I stuck with you guys through the first lockout, through the bs rule changes so that the game has turned into a flop fest, through the bs officiating. I’ve watched bad teams, racist owners, terrible owners run their teams like crap, had you try to push guys on me as the next star, and watched as you have turned the game that I love the most into a marketing tool for the guys you want me to love. KG is a punk, I don’t love John Wall, I don’t care for Josh Smith, don’t love Kobe, don’t love Wade, don’t love Bosh, don’t care where Howard goes. The ASG and dunk contest have blown for years. All I have left, my love for Dirk aside, is just wanting the Celtics and Heat to lose. There have been games where I wished the building would collapse, but not having games might even be better. Screw you NBA players and owners, and I’m sorry to my friends whose jobs are related to the NBA. I’ve got pro and college football, baseball for a bit, hockey (since my better half is Canadian and only for that reason). Sorry NBA, I am out as a fan. I’ll never buy another jersey, another hat, another shirt. I’m not going to another game in person, and I’m not going to make a point of coming home to watch a game. I love basketball. I played it, coached it, would love for my kid to play it, made some of my best friends through it, but I am out. I just don’t even care enough anymore about the NBA to give a crap whether or not there is a season.
rose was a passenger in a car being driven by a drunk person yesterday. he was charged with nothing but stayed at the police station of the guy with the DUI, leaving at 3am. tmz camps out at the police station so they were able to break news of this first.
People being overpaid happens in every industry. If you are in a contract year, wouldn’t you be doing your best to get a new/better contract? Very few people keep it one-hunnit all year.
If you have a job interview do you approach it like it is just another day? No, you wear your best suit, get a haircut, shower, and the promote yourself. Once you get the job, all of those dingy clothes start coming back out. You might skip a shower. All of a sudden you have a mini-fro going on. It happens everywhere. You arrive 15 minutes early to work everyday. Then right on time. Then getting dressed in the elevator. Then you call-in saying traffic is bad. Made up relatives have recently passed away, right before a national holiday. The only time you smell nice is during performance reviews. The players are doing what everyone else does, just for a couple more zeroes.
Big Island sure enough will be courtside to see Dirk get his ring. You can take that to the bank.
F&F – I promise you I won’t. I know I’ll end up like one of those battered women and go back without pressing charges though. And you know how you end up feeling bad for those women because they go back again and again and again and it’s like “Just get out! You’re better than that!” That will be me. “B.I., we love you. Come back baby, we won’t do anything like that ever again. We’re so sorry.” And I’ll fall for it because I don’t know any better. But right now, I am so out of love with the NBA I just don’t care who they bang.
Man Shooting Up Bar With An Ak-47
[www.youtube.com]
@ F&F: “Very few people keep it one-hunnit all year.”
^ That’s blasphemy! I bust my ass off at work!!! … … … ;)
Seriously though, if I played ball for a living I think I would be 100%, maybe 99% on point. Of course I can never say for certain, but i LOVE ball. So much that I feel like I don’t have blood cells… i have little mini red leather basketballs flowing through my veins. And I have too much respect for my family to dog it as much as some of those guys are. If a doctor told me I couldn’t play anymore, I’d cry and cry and cry… then cry some more. I’m starting to tear right now just thinking about it.
@ Big I… i’m at that same point also. I don’t care anymore. They’re all assholes. All greedy. The owners are retarded for being so stubborn and not wanting to meet halfway(if that’s true). The players are stupid for demanding the owners to prove anything. They don’t have to prove shit. It’s their business. Bottomline, get a deal done. If not, my life goes on. I’m a huge basketball fan. I love the SPORT. The NBA has made it clear as day that it is more about business than basketball. There are other places where I can get my basketball fix. I’ve always enjoyed college ball more than the NBA anyway… 1) they are kids playing the game the right way, 2) the coaches are in charge, not the players, 3) the fans scream like Europeans if MJ came back to life from 10mins before tipoff until the final buzzer, and 4) it’s the rules I played with so I can relate to it more.
I feel for the regular people who are out of work due to the lockout, but the rich bitches involved with this whole thing can suck a dick. I can supply one if need be.
JAY – The NCAA tourney is the best basketball on the planet as far as I am concerned. It means more to the kids playing. It means more to the communities that they’re from (a banner in Cameron is more important to NC than a banner in Staples for CA), and most of the kids are playing at the highest level they will get to. The NBA drags on and on, then they play 7 so there is never a sense of urgency until midway through the series, and it is geared towards a certain style of play. In college you have a run and gun team, you have a team that plays slow and packs in a zone, you have teams that press the whole game. The NBA obviously has better players, but it isn’t the same for me. And who doesn’t love going back to a college mentality? Nostalgia I guess.
I’ll have the number 3 with everything on it plus hot peppers.
i had to stop reading after that Nas album analogy dragged on 30 words too long
lmfao@Big Is
I’m the say way my dude. As shitty as the NBA has treated me as a fan, I still go back. I talk shit all summer, but come Nov 1st, I’m sitting in front of the tv zoned out. Sometimes it even starts in Oct with the pre-season games lol. They got that good-good and we need it.