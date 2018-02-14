Getty Image

The relationship between John Wall and Marcin Gortat has been the subject of some intrigue in Washington. Namely, it’s received attention as Wall has been sidelined during his recovery from knee surgery. After a Wizards win with Wall on the sideline, Gortat tweeted that Washington had a “great ‘team’ win,” which was perceived as a shot at Wall. Taking things further, Wall went on ESPN and said the big man is “spoon-fed baskets.”

Teammates having a public beef like this is usually a sign of a deeper issue, and according to Chris Haynes of ESPN, both players wanted to hold a meeting to clear the air between one another. Haynes reported that the pair met up last week and had a short meeting to air some grievances, and that this was all part of the “natural altercations from the rigors of such an emotional season.”

We also got the backstory into how Wall and Gortat both reacted to the tweet that sparked all this controversy.