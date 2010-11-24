John Wall returns in style; Chicago burned by L.A.’s Killer B’s

What was originally billed as a matchup between the No. 1 and No. 2 picks of the 2010 NBA Draft — John Wall and Evan Turner — became the most interesting NBA game of the night for another reason: Wizards/Sixers pitted two teams who don’t know how to close out games trying to close out a game that was a clinic in what NOT to do in crunch time. It was a comedy of bad decision-making, bricked free throws, and brain farts. The comedian Sinbad used to say parenting was “spending the rest of your life screaming at something you don’t understand.” Doug Collins and Flip Saunders know exactly what he meant … After blowing most of a 17-point halftime lead, the Sixers were up three in the final 30 seconds when Wall and Marreese Speights drew double techs because they figured that was a good time to get into a fight. Then Andres Nocioni turtled over the ball and allowed Trevor Booker to tie him up for a jump ball. Then with Philly still up three with 12 seconds left, Nick Young launched an airball that was clearly headed out of bounds, except Turner tried to get the unnecessary rebound and almost had it go out off his fingertips. Turner (11 pts) bricked the free throws that could have iced it, so in desperation mode, Wall (25 pts, 6 asts) ran down and took a wild running three that had no chance — but of course Jrue Holiday fouled him in the act. Wall made all three FT’s to force overtime and force Doug and Flip to lose a few more hairs … Philly took the lead late in OT when everybody on the Wizards forgot to box out Thaddeus Young, but then on the next possession Turner completely lost track of Nick Young, who squared up and knocked down a wide-open corner three with seven seconds remaining. Sixers ball, Andre Iguodala (23 pts, 11 rebs, 8 asts) put Young on skates but missed an open look from the foul line … When it was over, Washington’s sideline reporter said, “I think we have a rivalry guys! Wizards and Sixers!” How about we wait on that … JaVale McGee (24 pts, 18 rebs, 4 blks) should have a role in Skyline, because he’s not from here. You have to watch him catch guys from behind and swat their shots in the half-court offense to really appreciate his quickness and timing, and last night he follow-dunked his own missed reverse layup. McGee looks like Tyronn Lue if he were inside one of the Avatar bodies …
No smack on Duke and UK…
please tell me you saw D.Rose vs Lakers…that boy is so fast, can change direction on a dime with lightning speed, can jump so high, can use both his hands, etc!!!
I was wondering the same thing about Fisher, when Shannon is playing so well (where is he and what position does he play when Shannon is on the floor). Is he expendable or should he be? Cause he doesn’t really do much else, beside hit big shots occasionally and be Kobe’s boy!
The Bulls outplayed the Lakers but failed to out-shoot them. Rose is awesome, Noah gave Gasol fits, Gibson looked good. Bulls need a 2.
Lakers are a prime example of how depth wins. If one or two guys struggle, there’s another five guys there to step up. Who is going to beat them in a series come June? And they still haven’t had Bynum step on the court. Yikes.
Rose is incredible, if they ever find a shooter for him at the two guard spot that would create even more space for D Rose to operate. Im a Laker fan but I respect Rose for his calm demeanor on the floor, he makes a spectacular play and just goes back downcourt without posing or celebrating. Kobe had to tell him after the game at midcourt that he was a bad mutha…..
Brown Blake Barnes
call them the B squad, and they are on a roll
We’ll keep Fish, but thanks anyway.
Ask the Heat why they wanted him then get back to me.
Watched the LA-CHI game, and damn, Derrick Rose in take control mode all the way. The game was really close up to the last minutes, when the Lakers started to rain 3’s.
PS: Rose is a BEAST.
keeping fisher at this point is genius because there’s gonna be a time in the finalls or crucial playoff eun that he wins a game for us. We good man. I mean only thing we waiting on is for sasha to get his act together. In the mean time the renegades handle the regular season.
did anyone see josh smith basically run with the ball from halfcourt for a dunk? Bananas. In full view of the refs but instead they steady calling bullshyt techs…smh !
bet miami gets they butts handed to them and spoelstra out by allstar break.
Rose was in rare form last night with the crossovers, in and outs, and finishes at the rim. Then again its not really rare, he does it nightly. Did anyone see the in and out move he put on Odom in the 3rd qtr and finish with the reverse? He got the ultimate respect from an opponent on that play as i saw a LA player (Sasha maybe) laugh and grab onto another player on the bench in street clothes (Bynum maybe) who put his head down to hide the laugh. Reminds me of the time Cliff Levinston fell off his seat as he laughed while L.Bird torched ATL for 50pts. Kid just wasnt enough vs that LA bench. And props to Joakim Noah, who ive dogged for getting killed by big men, he played his best game ever IMHO vs a top center in the L. He made Pau look really lazy.
Tyronn Lue in an Avatar body!!! LOL
Why is it still 2 pages Dime?!?!?!
any takers for elton brand?damn he just stunned the growth of the 76ers
Damn, Philly are a mess. Et is playing like he has no confidence in him self, they really need a makeover.
Elton Brand should have attracted SOMEONE now, they need to flip his ass for a legit center. And someone tell Iggy to let Turner grow man, he is the most passive 2nd pick I have ever seen.
John Wall is a beast though, goddamn.
“McGee looks like Tyronn Lue if he were inside one of the Avatar bodies”- ha!
Derek Fisher is shooting over 58% from the 3pt line. I think PJ is smart enough to play the odds long-term.
@Gnasche
Aren’t all the Lakers (except Pau and Kobe it seems) shooting over 50% from three now?
That’s the main reason, besides the cream puff schedule, why their 13-2 in the first place.
I see why Phil said we wont win 72 games and we probably never will..
Well maybe if Bynum could play a whole season one day but our defense is not what it needs to be.. The Bulls WIPED us on the offensive glass last night.. we were up 10-11 pts and these foos tied it on PUT BACKS.. crazy
But the offense is tops in the league by far.. Brown is MOS DEF 6th man of the year so far with his 3 barrages, Blake is above .400 from 3 for his CAREER (i think) and Barnes can even get hot and make it rain..
Then dont forget Kobe, Fish and even Lamar can even get in the act and make it rain..
I know Phil dont like that shit tho lol and neither do i because i hate living by the 3 but when they splashin its so NASTY lol
Oh well best playoff series may just be LAL/SA..
We’ll bomb on Boston from 3 land with they fake ass zone defense.. or at least i hope we would lol
Lakers can have a true B-team configuration out there when Bynum returns
Blake
Brown
Bryant
Barnes
Bynum
I was just thinking the the Laker’s bench is better than a lot of starting squads right now. Blake, Brown, Barnes and Odom (who’s starting at the moment) and any center would probably make the playoffs. Of course, then they would need a decent bench themselves…I’d trade my Knicks starters for LA’s bench in a minute!
@NYK
The Heat can put a lineup of A’s on the floor
Arroyo
A Wade
A Lebron
A Bosh
A center
I owe an apology to D Rose and so do about 95% of hoops fans. In the preseason, Rose was sayin why couldn’t he win mvp and had everybody lookin at him sideways. He’s been KILLIN without their top free agent acquisition and got the Bulls in the 3 spot right now. The way ATL and MIA playin, there’s no reason the Bulls can’t hold on once Booze gets back to provide some help.
Derrick Rose scored 30 points on 11-of-25 shooting (including two threes) with five rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and one block last night against the best squad in the l last night(IMO)
Everytime, somebody says Rondo is the best point in the league, I gotta laugh cuz he’s a great distributor and rebounder/defender but I doubt he can get it done like DRose(25ppg, 8.5apg, 35% from 3 which don’t seem high, till you realize he only shot 26% last season)or CP3(16ppg, 10apg, 48% fg AND 3pt + 87% ft) or DWill (21ppg, 10apg) who have to carry their teams.
Boston is still a 50+ win team without Rondo; Chicago, NO and Utah lottery teams without their points.
That being said, my starting East Conf All-Star backcourt is DWade and Derrick Rose…
@ smoove chips – I think Sasha just the odd man out right now. He only gettin minutes in blowouts but even he hittin 43% from 3. I mean Damn! Whole team is hittin 43% lol
@Kizzle
Wow!
You still can’t get off slurping Rondo’s nut juice. You Faker fans/Rondo haters on this site are so obsessed! Funny!
The Celtic’s a 50 win team with out Rondo (and all that other dribble you said)? Well, as a Celtic eastern division foe, I’d like to say that’s hilarious and shows your basketball knowledge and stupidity. But Ok? If you say so. Your entitled to an opinion. Nuff said!
@ Miami Maven – don’t cry about it. And I apologize that your team is all kinds of hot garbage but try to read a post from an objective point of view. I didn’t say anything crazy. You give me Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, KG and a healthy Shaq or JO(even in their mid to late 30s) and I’ll say Nate Robinson AND Delonte West runnin point can do a good enough job to get that team to 50 wins. Why you catchin feelins and gettin all sniffly like I just called you out your name?
One post from me sayin I think Rose, CP3 or DWill carryin a bigger load than Rondo(which they are) and you callin out “Faker fans/ Rondo haters” like every Laker fan hates Rondo.
Shit, I’d take him on my squad, but I’d rather take the other 3.
Thanks for allowin me to express my opinion tho.
KDizzle
Quit being a “hater”!
You forgot other PGs like Nash (20/3/9 @ 50/40/90%s), Parker (20/3/8 @ 55/100/78%s), Westbrook (24/5/8 @ low %s), and even Johnny Wall (19/4/9 @ low %s) who all have good stats, and their teams wouldn’t be quite as successful without them (PHX would be lotto, Wiz ARE lotto but could have been even worse and SA is looking like a beast because Parker and Manu are carrying em). Of course, none of these guys are better than a guy putting up 11/4/14 @ 50/33/46 (46% ft, really?).
There are A LOT of very good, and very high potential point guards in the league right now. At least a solid 15-20 guys who are pretty damn good. Really exciting times to watch the NBA. It’s funny though, if I called Eric Gordan a top 3 point guard, I’d be completely flamed out and called a retard…but other guys do that with other point guards who are on the same level as he is and flame you when you DON’T agree with them.
Williams, Nash and Paul in any order, top 3 PGS in the game, with Rose looking in and maybe forcing his way in before all star break.
GODDAMIT CONTROL lol
nah, Rondo aint top 3 anymore tihnk we can all agree D-Rose firmly bounced him out. Still love him on my team and think he is the shit BUT Rose is on another level. Shit even Parker, Nash and Westbrook are balling like crazy now. Man I love the NBA.
But to each his own, you can’t change someones opinion so why try? I’m a firm Rondo believer and still think he helps the Celtics so much this year its not even funny.
But Rose is still the shit.
@Stunnaboy2k11 @Kdrizzle
You guys are all a trip. Wow! Rondo is not even playing right now. It just seeps deep into yall don’t it?
@Stunnaboy2k11
Hasn’t Rondo all ready moved to that level. Rose is playing no better than Rondo did in last years playoffs (especially the first several rounds), with out the playoff pressure.
Remember, when all the Analyst said he was the best player in the playoffs? And Magic Johnson and others was so inspired to call him the best point guard in the NBA?
I’m not here to argue Rondo vs Derrick. Rose. That’s yalls fixation. Yall can believe what ever yall wanna believe. Shoot Rondo’s not even playing now. Sad.
If I’m not mistaken Miami Maven never referenced D.Rose in his/her response. They were mentioning “why the open Rondo hate” from the usual suspects (as many other posters have noticed here and mentioned)and calling him out the blue, when he hasn’t even been playing and wasn’t mentioned in the article. Kdribble could of just made his presentation and thoughts with out mentioning Rondo, I think that was the point.
No one was arguing Rondo vs D.Rose or Rondo (at that moment) as one of the top point guards, you (Stunnaboy) and Kdrool did that.
It’s true, you guys just can’t leave Rondo alone can yall?
Get some help!!!
P:S: You noticed I never argued who is better and why? So save yourself the anxiety, time and energy. It is what it is & you are what you hate!
I love it when people don’t know I’m a HUUUUUUUUUUUUGE Rondo fan.
Its funny, just because I point out that Rose is having a monster year (to which I owe Chicagorilla an apology) makes me a hater? On one of my favorite player? Please.
LOL @ s.a.c. damn near cryin cuz I want DRose as a startin guard in the allstar game
Even I know Stunnaboy a Rondo fan, but it’s funny readin some dude (S.A.C.) cryin cuz we got a difference of opinion.
KDrizzle? Kdrool? LOL! Damn, I miss the 3rd grade somedays.
Get over it, kid. You rip on DFish daily for gettin lit up in the REGULAR SEASON, but then prop Rondo for his 1 playoff performance. Better google Derek Fisher and see why Kobe might only have 2 rings without him.
It’ll be ok. Don’t let my opinion get you all flustered. Rondo’ll be back soon….and I’d still take Rose over him lol
@
S.A.C
Rondo’s worst enemy after his shot is his team. Look at Westbrook/Rose. When they are needed to carry their team they EXCEL. So does Rondo. Look at 2 years ago when he was 17/10/10 his way through the playoffs. Enjoy his run with the big 3 cuz us Beantown ans know that in 3 years its him and we are rebuilding. Hopefully we can build a team fit to run.
Also, goddamn its a PG cornucopia this year. CP, D-Will, Nashty, Rondo, Westbrook, Conley (14/7.5/2.5), Wall, Kidd, LeBron (still waiting MIA), Felton, Curry, Jennings, DJ, and more.
Damn.
P.S
Bayless is a baller. Goddamn.
@KDrool lol
Yous till say Nate can lead Boston to 50 wins? NJ making him look like Chucky Atkins out there :P
@ Stunna
edit that. I never said Nate could lead anybody. What I said was if you got KG, Pierce, Allen and Shaq, an average guard can run that team. No offense to Nate or Delonte, but I’d call them average.
Shoot, Shaq got 25 and 12 tonight. Who responsible for that? lol
@Stunnaboy2k11, Kdizzle, etc.
Oh.
I see you guys still need Rondo therapy (especially since ESPN currently has Rondo #4 on their MVP list, down from #2, since/though he hasn’t played in a week). He didnt play tonight either.
Happy Holidays.
Oh. Damn. ESPN said it? Damn. Guess nobody’s opinion means anything except for the talkin heads at ESPN….