John Wall returns in style; Chicago burned by L.A.’s Killer B’s

What was originally billed as a matchup between the No. 1 and No. 2 picks of the 2010 NBA Draft — John Wall and Evan Turner — became the most interesting NBA game of the night for another reason: Wizards/Sixers pitted two teams who don’t know how to close out games trying to close out a game that was a clinic in what NOT to do in crunch time. It was a comedy of bad decision-making, bricked free throws, and brain farts. The comedian Sinbad used to say parenting was “spending the rest of your life screaming at something you don’t understand.” Doug Collins and Flip Saunders know exactly what he meant … After blowing most of a 17-point halftime lead, the Sixers were up three in the final 30 seconds when Wall and Marreese Speights drew double techs because they figured that was a good time to get into a fight. Then Andres Nocioni turtled over the ball and allowed Trevor Booker to tie him up for a jump ball. Then with Philly still up three with 12 seconds left, Nick Young launched an airball that was clearly headed out of bounds, except Turner tried to get the unnecessary rebound and almost had it go out off his fingertips. Turner (11 pts) bricked the free throws that could have iced it, so in desperation mode, Wall (25 pts, 6 asts) ran down and took a wild running three that had no chance — but of course Jrue Holiday fouled him in the act. Wall made all three FT’s to force overtime and force Doug and Flip to lose a few more hairs … Philly took the lead late in OT when everybody on the Wizards forgot to box out Thaddeus Young, but then on the next possession Turner completely lost track of Nick Young, who squared up and knocked down a wide-open corner three with seven seconds remaining. Sixers ball, Andre Iguodala (23 pts, 11 rebs, 8 asts) put Young on skates but missed an open look from the foul line … When it was over, Washington’s sideline reporter said, “I think we have a rivalry guys! Wizards and Sixers!” How about we wait on that … JaVale McGee (24 pts, 18 rebs, 4 blks) should have a role in Skyline, because he’s not from here. You have to watch him catch guys from behind and swat their shots in the half-court offense to really appreciate his quickness and timing, and last night he follow-dunked his own missed reverse layup. McGee looks like Tyronn Lue if he were inside one of the Avatar bodies …