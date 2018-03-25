Scott Brooks Says John Wall Will Return To The Wizards In ‘No Time’

03.24.18

Getty Image

John Wall is officially close to a return for the Washington Wizards. Wall underwent surgery at the end of January to clean up some damage in his knee.

The Wizards surged briefly without Wall in the lineup, but as the postseason approaches, his return would be a welcome boost in a conference where many teams are dealing with injuries.

Chris Miller reported Saturday that Wall was back at practice as a full participant, and he later showed video of Wall working out with teammates in regular 5-on-5 action.

