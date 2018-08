Kenneth Faried received the outlet pass in transition and tried to lay it up, but got denied by John Wall. A 6-6 Glen Rice Jr. and a 6-8 Trevor Booker met Faried at the rim, but it was the 6-foot-4 Wall who had the hops to swat Kenneth’s attempt.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

[Video via YouTube user NBAShowtimeHD6]

What do you think?

Follow Elizabeth on Twitter at @gobibs.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.