John Wall Responded To Critiques Of Him Going Out From Stephen A. Smith And Fans

11.08.18 36 mins ago

Getty Image

The Washington Wizards are off to a miserable start to the 2018-19 season, sitting at 2-8 with plenty of locker room dysfunction. There are players chirping about who’s taking shots, a clear lack of communication on the court (a problem that is certainly not unique to this season), and just generally, no one on the team is playing particularly well.

Among those is All-Star point guard John Wall, who is averaging 21.5 points and 7.6 assists per game, but has taken a step back as a perimeter threat. While he’s averaging the most steals of his career at 3.3 per game, the team is struggling defensively when he’s on the floor. As the point guard, Wall ends up shouldering much of the blame in Washington for not helping to improve the play of his teammates on top of his own personal struggles at times.

Making matters worse is that Wall has a supermax extension that kicks in next season, which only further frustrates fans to what seems like play that is below that pay grade. No one has been more critical of Wall than ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who has regularly ripped into Wall and the Wizards on First Take and the Stephen A. Smith show on ESPN Radio.

Around The Web

TAGSJOHN WALLSTEPHEN A SMITHWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.05.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP