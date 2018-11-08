Getty Image

The Washington Wizards are off to a miserable start to the 2018-19 season, sitting at 2-8 with plenty of locker room dysfunction. There are players chirping about who’s taking shots, a clear lack of communication on the court (a problem that is certainly not unique to this season), and just generally, no one on the team is playing particularly well.

Among those is All-Star point guard John Wall, who is averaging 21.5 points and 7.6 assists per game, but has taken a step back as a perimeter threat. While he’s averaging the most steals of his career at 3.3 per game, the team is struggling defensively when he’s on the floor. As the point guard, Wall ends up shouldering much of the blame in Washington for not helping to improve the play of his teammates on top of his own personal struggles at times.

Making matters worse is that Wall has a supermax extension that kicks in next season, which only further frustrates fans to what seems like play that is below that pay grade. No one has been more critical of Wall than ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who has regularly ripped into Wall and the Wizards on First Take and the Stephen A. Smith show on ESPN Radio.