Getty Image

With LeBron James leaving the Eastern Conference, there is a clearer path to the NBA Finals and a few teams are expected to jockey for position throughout the 2018-19 season. The Boston Celtics are seen by many as the team to beat but there will be plenty of competition from the Toronto Raptors if Kawhi Leonard is at full strength, while the Philadelphia 76ers display immense talent to the point where they shouldn’t be discounted.

However, Wizards point guard John Wall isn’t ready to accept the fact that there is a three-team conference race and he indicated in a recent interview with Michael Lee of Yahoo Sports that he believes Washington is on the same level.

“I feel like we’re all equal,” Wall said. “None of them won a championship. This is no knock on no other team. Don’t get me wrong. Boston is a hell of a team. Philly has great young talent with those guys [Joel] Embiid, [Ben] Simmons. And Toronto, losing DeMar [DeRozan], they still get Kawhi [Leonard]. Y’all might have been to the Eastern Conference finals, where we haven’t been to, but none of y’all were going to the Finals.”