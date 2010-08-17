John Wall Wears The Reebok ATR Make It Rain

There are certain guys that everyone wonders what they’re going to have on their feet, and John Wall is one of those guys. While it’s been announced that Wall will be wearing the Reebok ZigTech Slash this season, today he was sporting the Reebok ATR Make It Rain for his rookie portraits. Check it out in greater detail after the jump.
Interesting…looks a lot like one of the Iversons in 2005/2006?
Don’t look like the shoes is good for your ankle.
sorry but Wall looks like hes attached HORSESHOES to the front of his hooves
at least it’s better than those bluish bullshit they released a few weeks ago
Those are way better than those Zigtech abominations!
i like the shoes…… it really looks good… just put a lot of tape on your ankle though.
can’t blame john wall for not wearing those fugly zigzag shit… he must’ve been hating to wear those things…
Hope everyone knows that those shoes are a model from last year that everyone slept on because people hate on Reebok shoes…the ATR Make It Rain is a good looking shoe and the Zig Slash is absolute fire. Maybe it’s about time people started paying more attention to Reebok in 2010.