John Wall Wears The Reebok ATR Make It Rain

There are certain guys that everyone wonders what they’re going to have on their feet, and John Wall is one of those guys. While it’s been announced that Wall will be wearing the Reebok ZigTech Slash this season, today he was sporting the Reebok ATR Make It Rain for his rookie portraits. Check it out in greater detail after the jump.

