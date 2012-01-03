John Wall Welcomes A Rookie to the NBA

#Video #Boston Celtics
01.03.12 7 years ago 17 Comments

Celtics rookie Greg Stiemsma has blocked everything in sight so far this season. But every shot blocker knows the risk that comes with swatting shots…sometimes you get dunked on. Bad. And John Wall caught Stiemsma with a nasty one last night.

Do you think Wall deserved the technical? We don’t.

