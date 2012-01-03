John Wall Welcomes A Rookie to the NBA

Celtics rookie Greg Stiemsma has blocked everything in sight so far this season. But every shot blocker knows the risk that comes with swatting shots…sometimes you get dunked on. Bad. And John Wall caught Stiemsma with a nasty one last night.
Do you think Wall deserved the technical? We don’t.
Follow Josh on Twitter at @DimeJosh.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Sick dunk, poor Steimer. and no way should that be a T. He didn’t taunt, talk ish, or do anything. I don’t get it. Are our athletes allowed to have personalities or should they just be robots and never show any emotion at all? gtfoh w/ that call.
Why is the NBA getting so soft? I remember Sheed would talk trash all game and not get a tech. C’mon refs.
Danny Crawford (think that was him,)
Thank you for calling that tech. I didn’t think the game would be complete until I could see you in action. The way you control games and keep these guys from having fun or showing they’re excitED has been a treat to watch. I took my entire family here just to see you referee and you did not disappoint. Thank you.
-FRIGGIN NOBODY
Wall got called for glaring at Stiemsma after the play. Glaring is not what I’d call “showing emotion” or “showing excitement” or “trash talking” or “showing personality”. If he had yelled and pumped his fists, I’m sure the refs would have let it go. But what he did was perceived as a threat and I’m pretty sure that’s why he got the tech. But I’m just playing devil’s advocate as I would have still liked to see that one slide as well.
@Devil’s Advocate, he is not glaring at someone, he is viewing their soul in the prism of a stone cold glare.
This is more of an example of the league having rules and subjectively applying them. What if Durant/Kobe/Melo all get hot and start shooting people’s faces off, then each make is followed by a “glare” as they backpedal down court. Is that also a technical foul?
In John Wall’s case I’d argue that he was playing defense against the inbounds pass by pretending he wasn’t looking at the ball and then make his move once it is passed. What about when Mcgee Deebo’d the ball away from Wes Matthews’ dunk attempt? He shot him a look and then passed it up court.
Several people in, around, and outside of the league hate flopping. It is a sheer act of unmanliness. Looking a man in the eye and accepting he got the best of you for at least one play, is pretty darn manly. Walking around with your chest out gazing into the crowd like a blind robot as your team congratulates you, well… that is just stupid looking.
I hate playing devil’s advocate, but I still see why they called it. If you watch carefully, Wall even turns his head towards Stiemsma and clearly directs a glare at him. It is not the same as Melo / Kobe / Durant shooting lights out and “glaring” as they backpedal down the court. But I can see that the refs are looking at it from the angle that I’m seeing it. Again, as a fan I wish it wasn’t called.
Kids these days are weird creatures. That could have been a look of sincere concern for Greg’s feelings. No we will just never know.
@ lochness
did you just say Sheed never got a tech?
so did the League rescinds the tech? That was just gay of them to call that a tech. yeah thats right i used the word gay to describe that technical foul. And if Grant Hill, Jared Dudley, Phoenix Suns, and the NBA doesn’t want me to use that word, then they should stop gay-ing up the game with all these bull$h!t foul calls and technicals.
@ Celts Fan:
HAHAHA!! Friggin NOBODY LOL…exactly.
And you KNOW it’s a bad call if Tommy doesn’t like it
How the heck…out of all the names available…did Lochness pull SHEED out of the bag, saying he never got a tech?! You mean Rasheed Wallace, the one with the most technicals in the history of the universe? No wait, I think he was talking about Sheed Johnson from the 1978 Globetrotters; my fault. You rite, he NEVER got t’d up like EVER.
Fuck Wall, call the T. I don’t understand how this is a T, but when Wadw crammed on Verajao, then changed direction to do the Iverson step over him, no tech. Bullcrap. At least Wall outplayed Stiemsma and got the W. Wait, hold on, *listens in earpiece* no? 11/3/8, 2 steals, 2 blocks and 7 TO’s in 40 minutes on 4-13 shooting for Wall. 13/7/2, no steals, 2 blocks and 1 TO in 21 minutes on 5-7 shooting for the other guy.
God dammit. I hate you Dime. You spent so much time hyping Wall that I now go out of my way to hate the guy. Lawd.
Couple of corrections.
Wade, not Wadw.
I hate the Celtics to dunk on anyone that moves.
SO dunk on anyone that moves. Crap. This is Austin’s fault for saying the ’12 Olympic team could be better than the ’92 team in smack. I am flustered…
About the only highlight the Wizards have so far this season and it’s on a 26 yr old rookie and they got t’d for it afterwards too.
What’s going on with Rondo’s leg after the dunk?
@lifep
gotdamn i lol’d so hard after i rewatched that