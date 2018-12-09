Getty Image

John Wall and the Wizards have already had one of those seasons that you just want to forget. Every step Washington has taken has been a struggle with internal conflict and trade rumors constantly swirling around the team. Wall himself has been a contributing factor in all of this due to poor play.

On Saturday, Wall had one of his worst outings of the season. Despite being apparently under the weather, Wall attempted to play against the Cavaliers. It didn’t go well for him or the Wizards. Wall was horrendous and only scored a single point, going 0-for-5 from the field and picking up his lone point from the free throw stripe. The Wizards unsurprisingly lost 116-101.

The bigger story, though, is Wall. He didn’t practice on the Sunday following his poor performance and according to Wizards coach Scott Brooks it’s due to Wall dealing with bone spurs, and his status for the next Wizards game is unknown.