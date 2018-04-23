Getty Image

It’s been an odd year for the Washington Wizards. They came into the season expecting to establish themselves as one of the top teams in the East, but injuries, inconsistent play, and unnecessary locker-room turmoil threatened to torpedo their quest every step of the way.

All-Star point guard John Wall missed nearly half of the season, and although his team briefly flourished without him in the lineup, they eventually came back down to Earth, sneaking into the postseason with the No. 8 seed. Because of that, they entered their opening-round series against the top-seeded Raptors as not only the decisive underdogs, but with many believing it might be time to shake things up in Washington this summer.

And through the first two games, the script played out exactly how you would’ve expected. But when the series shifted back to Washington, the Wizards reminded everyone they’re still one of the most dangerous teams in the league. After their gritty win over Toronto in Game 4 on Sunday to even the series, Wall pointed to the fact that his team is much more talented than either their record or their seeding would suggest.