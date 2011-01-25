John Wall’s All-Star Kicks: Top 10 Reebok ZigTech Slash Designs

With NBA All-Star Weekend a few weeks away, exclusive All-Star kicks have been surfacing all over the place. But in the case of John Wall, you actually get to help him decide what to wear in the Rookie Challenge. Below you’ll find the top 10 finalists in the Reebok ZigTech Slash design contest. While the designers of these sneakers each win a pair of their customized shoe, Wall will pick his favorite from this group to wear in the game. Whomever’s pair is chosen flies out to L.A. with a friend to see him in action. Check ’em out:
Which one do you think Wall should pick?
Definitely loving # 3
#3 LOOKS LIKE SOMEONE ATE A BUNCH OF HIGHLIGHTERS AND TOOK A DUMP THOSE SHOES. ID SAY GO WITH THE PURPLE AND GOLD SINCE YOU PLAYING IN STAPLES OR THE BLUISH TEAL ONE IS PRETTY FLASHY
Kevin Brandel, play off the Gold Rush. But more wearable.
I would go with the Dylan Stratton ones. USA all the way!!!
#3 just so wacky and crazy you gotta love em.
Cameron Coupe. He used some nice LA beach-type colors for the LA All Star game
I like Kevin Brandel’s design.
[www]. reebok.com/US/custom-shoes/product/1962015 there r the best ones i made them
Uhm ok, when you say design, you mean coloring? This looks like the same shoe to me; just different colorways.
That said, I like Tiffany Chung’s design
Definitely Cameron Coupe or Jason Hamilton’s designs.
