John Wall’s All-Star Kicks: Top 10 Reebok ZigTech Slash Designs

With NBA All-Star Weekend a few weeks away, exclusive All-Star kicks have been surfacing all over the place. But in the case of John Wall, you actually get to help him decide what to wear in the Rookie Challenge. Below you’ll find the top 10 finalists in the Reebok ZigTech Slash design contest. While the designers of these sneakers each win a pair of their customized shoe, Wall will pick his favorite from this group to wear in the game. Whomever’s pair is chosen flies out to L.A. with a friend to see him in action. Check ’em out:

Which one do you think Wall should pick?

