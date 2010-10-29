John Wall’s NBA Debut Ends Badly at the Hands of Superman

It’s become a rite of passage for the start of every NBA season: We hear about Dwight Howard‘s new offensive repertoire and confidence in the post, then we see glimpses of it during the opener. In the third quarter of last night’s win over the Wizards, Howard (23 pts, 10 rebs, 3 blks) even hit a Duncan-esque bank shot. The real question is, can he keep this up? Come April, will Howard still be interested in working on fadeaways and jump hooks in the lane, or will he resort to old habits by running over, above and through people? (Because he can get away with that.) The answer may end up deciding who represents the East in the Finals … As for last night, it didn’t matter. The Wizards were nothing more than the Generals, albeit a slightly more well-paid version, getting rocked by 29 points as Orlando opened its new arena with what looked like a classic Homecoming opponent. With Gilbert Arenas out of the lineup, Cartier Martin was the leading scorer off the bench with 17 points … Funny how fickle some fans can be. After he was everybody’s overwhelming Rookie of the Year pick as recently as three days ago, now everyone is ready to start bumping Public Enemy‘s “Don’t Believe the Hype” on John Wall. The No. 1 pick had 14 points and 9 dimes against Orlando, but shot just 6-19 from the field. Mike Fratello said it best about Wall and Washington, though: “Who else would you want to have taking the shots at this point?” … From here, it’ll get easier for Wall. He was going against a very good defensive team and a veteran PG in Jameer Nelson who just isn’t going to let a rookie make him look bad on Day 1. Wall still has time to chase down Blake Griffin for R.O.Y., so don’t write him off just yet … As bad as Wall and the Wiz were on offense, their defense was worse. Combine Orlando’s dunk and layup marathon with Vince Carter‘s turn-back-the-clock aggression, and it was like somebody playing NBA 2K on Rookie mode. One bright spot for Washington: Al Thornton‘s third-quarter cram on Dwight … With less than a minute to go in the fourth, Orlando was up by 30-plus when Jason Williams lost his mind. He was relentlessly complaining to one ref, following him around the court and even grabbing his arm at one point. White Chocolate finally got booted after getting multiple warnings. Did we mention the Magic were up by 30 at the time? … Two notable names who will not get contract extensions this year and will hit the restricted FA market next summer: Greg Oden and Jeff Green. If the Blazers decide to give up on the G.O. project, how much do you think he’d get on the open market? And what teams would be willing to gamble on him? … Weren’t the Jazz supposed to be a sleeper team in the West? Maybe they’re still asleep. In the second half of the TNT doubleheader, Phoenix beat Utah easily, leading from start to finish in one of the more dominant performances by an opponent in Salt Lake City in recent memory. Steve Nash dropped in 18 points, while the Suns also got 18 points and 11 boards from Hakim Warrick off the bench. Al Jefferson led Utah with 20 … In the fourth quarter, Nash hit Warrick cutting through the lane and he banged on Paul Millsap for the highlight of the night. The dunk was bad, and even worse, the ball hit Millsap in the face after it went through the net. But it still wasn’t as bad as when Millsap got banged on by Carmelo … Speaking of ‘Melo, he regenerated the trade rumor mill when he said in a Yahoo! interview, “It’s time for a change.” Assuming the same teams are in the running as before, where do you think he ends up, and when? … If you haven’t heard, the NBA recently announced that due to summer construction at Madison Square Garden, next year’s NBA Draft will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey … Do you want one of these? All you have to do is tell us about your favorite Boston Celtics moment of all-time. Check it out … We’re out like Utah’s preseason hype …