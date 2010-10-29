John Wall’s NBA Debut Ends Badly at the Hands of Superman

It’s become a rite of passage for the start of every NBA season: We hear about Dwight Howard‘s new offensive repertoire and confidence in the post, then we see glimpses of it during the opener. In the third quarter of last night’s win over the Wizards, Howard (23 pts, 10 rebs, 3 blks) even hit a Duncan-esque bank shot. The real question is, can he keep this up? Come April, will Howard still be interested in working on fadeaways and jump hooks in the lane, or will he resort to old habits by running over, above and through people? (Because he can get away with that.) The answer may end up deciding who represents the East in the Finals … As for last night, it didn’t matter. The Wizards were nothing more than the Generals, albeit a slightly more well-paid version, getting rocked by 29 points as Orlando opened its new arena with what looked like a classic Homecoming opponent. With Gilbert Arenas out of the lineup, Cartier Martin was the leading scorer off the bench with 17 points … Funny how fickle some fans can be. After he was everybody’s overwhelming Rookie of the Year pick as recently as three days ago, now everyone is ready to start bumping Public Enemy‘s “Don’t Believe the Hype” on John Wall. The No. 1 pick had 14 points and 9 dimes against Orlando, but shot just 6-19 from the field. Mike Fratello said it best about Wall and Washington, though: “Who else would you want to have taking the shots at this point?” … From here, it’ll get easier for Wall. He was going against a very good defensive team and a veteran PG in Jameer Nelson who just isn’t going to let a rookie make him look bad on Day 1. Wall still has time to chase down Blake Griffin for R.O.Y., so don’t write him off just yet … As bad as Wall and the Wiz were on offense, their defense was worse. Combine Orlando’s dunk and layup marathon with Vince Carter‘s turn-back-the-clock aggression, and it was like somebody playing NBA 2K on Rookie mode. One bright spot for Washington: Al Thornton‘s third-quarter cram on Dwight … With less than a minute to go in the fourth, Orlando was up by 30-plus when Jason Williams lost his mind. He was relentlessly complaining to one ref, following him around the court and even grabbing his arm at one point. White Chocolate finally got booted after getting multiple warnings. Did we mention the Magic were up by 30 at the time? … Two notable names who will not get contract extensions this year and will hit the restricted FA market next summer: Greg Oden and Jeff Green. If the Blazers decide to give up on the G.O. project, how much do you think he’d get on the open market? And what teams would be willing to gamble on him? … Weren’t the Jazz supposed to be a sleeper team in the West? Maybe they’re still asleep. In the second half of the TNT doubleheader, Phoenix beat Utah easily, leading from start to finish in one of the more dominant performances by an opponent in Salt Lake City in recent memory. Steve Nash dropped in 18 points, while the Suns also got 18 points and 11 boards from Hakim Warrick off the bench. Al Jefferson led Utah with 20 … In the fourth quarter, Nash hit Warrick cutting through the lane and he banged on Paul Millsap for the highlight of the night. The dunk was bad, and even worse, the ball hit Millsap in the face after it went through the net. But it still wasn’t as bad as when Millsap got banged on by Carmelo … Speaking of ‘Melo, he regenerated the trade rumor mill when he said in a Yahoo! interview, “It’s time for a change.” Assuming the same teams are in the running as before, where do you think he ends up, and when? … If you haven’t heard, the NBA recently announced that due to summer construction at Madison Square Garden, next year’s NBA Draft will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey … Do you want one of these? All you have to do is tell us about your favorite Boston Celtics moment of all-time. Check it out … We’re out like Utah’s preseason hype …
Hakim Warwick will get at least ten dunk of the nights this year feeding off the pick and roll.
Assuming Oden is able to show SOMETHING this season, he should at least get the MLE, assuming it still exists after labor talks are complete. Teams overpay for size, and he still has enough on the “upside” meter to sucker someone into a long term contract for decent money.
I can’t wait until the playoffs start…
…tonight at 8PM EST
The Suns should take a chance on Oden. Their medical staff has got an amazing track record. But if Oden is injury free or close he is a good player! Id take a chance on him in a heartbeat.
And how about poor mans Amare aka Hakeem Warrick?! He even rebounds! Haha!
And Andrey Blatche is so out of shape its getting close to E. Curry lol. Yeah i know he had a broken foot, but still…
Oh and the Jazz will come around. They just missed everything last night. They had alot of good looks and layups, just couldnt buy a bucket and that got Phoenix running. Jefferson is gonna be a good fit aswell.
That Hakim Warrick dunk was filthy, I was falling asleep on the game till that point… OK I’m lying I went to sleep right after that play *sigh* I can’t stay up for beans anymore :(
F West coast games, so hard to stay awake for.
Dwight should forget about “post moves” and hit some damn FT’s. He shoots close to 85% Orlando are in the Finals no questions asked. That bank shot was a nice improvement though.
Nashty and Dragic are staking claim to be the best 1-2 PG duo in the league, liking their aggressiveness. Warrick has at least showed potential for putting up STAT like numbers.
So Is Wall like 3rd in the ROY race now or what?
DDave
Old Greg has shown enough of himself…unless you are saying you want to see a lot more…
When I saw Nash to Warrick for the dunk my first thought was “I thought Amare went to New York?!?”
Yeh the NBA didnt do Wall any favors by having him face D12 in his first game. He just couldnt get a good drive to the basket. Lucky for him the rest of the NBA doesnt play D like that. Wait til he faces Boston and that packed in 1-2-2 zone or the Lakers big man duo. If he ever gets a jumpes and learns how to WAIT on the pick he can be an all star. Millsap was dunked on last year on opening night by Melo right? If so, maybe this becomes a yearly thing for him and the fans should get to vote on what dunker gets to facial him to start the season lol. Suprised he hasnt learned how to bodyslam anyone trying to dunk on him. Needs to watch some Karl Malone videos
Nice shot control lmfao! A 3pter right out of the gates. Hope you laced into Rondo yesterday for letting Boobie Gibson kill him in CLE.
No one is writing off Wall already.
public enemy’s “don’t believe the hype” should be the Derrick Rose anthem, opposing arenas need to start bumping that during timeouts when they play the bulls.
After only one game Wall has showed he is a better distributor than Rose.
It’s official now. Denver’s the abused spouse that’s in denial with the “He only beats me cuz he loves me”
I been sayin you gotta trade Melo before he leaves for nuthin. Dude won’t sign the extension,then he basically gives you a list, then he sells his crib and these fools still think he gonna stay or change his mind.Even had my favorite Dime writer, Mr Burton, sayin don’t trade him cuz the Lakers will start fallin off in 3 seasons lol. Nets offered a good deal. Houston offered a good deal. Evem the Bulls deal w/o Noah gonna be lookin good as Melo starts to poison the locker room. You can’t be a leader wwhen everybody know you lookin to get out. It is time for a change. Man up, Denver.
Even though the Nets should have drafter Danny Granger instead of that clown Wright from Texas A&M, Warrick would have averaged 15 a night on oops and feeds from Jason Kidd.
If I knew Antoine Wright couldn’t play 2G, why didnt Nets managment. I guess that’s why tickets were .39 the other day a The Rock….yeah…I didn’t get them that cheap but I was pretty close to the floor for under $40.
Get off Rose’s tip.
He has no serious offensive help.
Booz is out. Noah, no.
He’s doing it all by himself basically.
Penetration skills is still there.
Without a blue pill.
He’s working on the J.
Like an unfinished cyper.
He can’t utilize other facets of his skillset because he’s concentrating on carrying “The Man” status.
Once that bear gets off his back, maybe say when Booz gets back or another talent joins the equation, then he can rely and work on other aspects of his game.
But right now, he’s the leader, the main scoring option and the main distributor. That’s a lot of f***in’ hats to wear. Bottomline. While teams are trying to take away his strengths, and exploit the areas of his game that need improvement, he’s learning…on the go…and quite well might I add…the leadership aspects of the game.
And he’s been doing it.
i was nearly physically sick at washingtons offense….blatche and his awful shots, they may be the worst team in the league for a couple years
also orlando should be champs for the next couple years, they have no excuses. Their matchups and quality depth are second to none, instead of training with hakeem dwight should of been watching shaq 96-05, he needs a move like the black tornado….he’d be unstoppable
nuff sed
Anyone think Arenas pulllin a quick injury to get the kid baptized the right way??
I mean how does look if he plays last night.. Drops solid #’s which are better than Walls but Wall still drops his 14/9 and the Wiz win.. who you think the media gonna give the credit too??
Now letting Wall go up against Howard?? The drive killer?? Yeah i think WE ALL knew what was going to happen.. Wall aint much of a perimeter player YET.. he’ll get his #’s against the bottom teams but he’ll struggle the next few years against the solid D teams cuz his game is penetration..
So all that being said.. i wouldnt put it past Arenas to do this kind of shit and leave the kid hangin lol
I watched this game.
And Wall didn’t show me much or anything, but of course it’s also the team he played against.
But a few observations about Wall, from College, Summer League and his first game:
He runs too fast, too hard too often. He needs to slow down.
He appears to be a willing passer, but not a natural one like a Magic, Isaiah, Jason Kidd, Mark Jackson or Rondo.
This team is not going to score in the half court, so he should try to set up his team in transition via spot up three pointer, hitting trailing team mates, motion and cutters. But Wall can’t do this if he keeps out running his team mates (unless he hits the trailer).
But before you guys say “hey it’s only his first game”. True. But it’s the media that’s been fascinated with this guys speed. But he looked totally out of control so many times yesterday. But more importantly, he doesn’t seem like he’s trying to set his team mates up in transition.
He appears to be rushing to the basket, to out run the defenders to score his own points. Why not try to pass to some team mates and get them involved, so they’ll play harder?
He appears to have no problem passing in the half court set up top.
And like many athletic point guards, he needs to improve his shot. Duhhh!
Oh Lastly.
He got a lot of his points and assist during garbage time.
I know Flip Saunders wanted to have him pad his stats so the game could look decent in the box score. But how would he had felt if Wall got hurt in the first game, when they team was down by thirty in the 4th quarter (especially the way he runs up the floor recklessly)?
If I were in the Wizard’s big chair Arenas would be joining the AI in Turkey? or wherever then they could have the ? and the answer!
Ahhh yes, another year of Smack!
Anyways, check out my NBA Preview Series, here’s the Central…
[www.youtube.com]
No talk about how Deron Williams lit into the rookie while he couldn’t even get his own sh*t together?
@Cool B, you are spot on man. He also needs to be more patient on the Pick N rolls/pops. He tries to speed around the corner off the pick and the screener hasnt even stopped moving. This will get him a few easy lay ups if the rotation isnt fast on the backend, but it will cause off fouls for his teamates and it elminates the passing lane to the screener. This is the problem with guys coming from these microwave coaches in college and HS. They arent learning the game until 4 or 5 yrs in the L, and thats if their lucky enough to have a good pro coach or teamates.
Had a chance to watch some of the garbage time in the Orlando game, sure looks like it was Gortat who was working with Hakeem in the offseason and not Howard…
@Chicagorilla
Thanks and well said on your part as well!
@shitfaced.
Ouch (on that Gortat-Dhow comment)! LMAO.
But Gortat did look good in some stretches. I agree.
D12 had a little flavor as well, earlier in the game.
good points on Wall’s game, guys…. think this is the part where Sam Cassell proves his worth and earn that paycheck.
only Kamen sets worse screens than Al Jefferson
I like John Wall, but as I said about the Heat debut, Wall’s first game was a let down. He got bout 8 points of his 14 on garbage time when my Magic already destroyed them.
Still, it gets better for him from this point on. But his debut is what it is, a letdown.