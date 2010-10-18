John Wall’s pro debut at MSG; Lakers/Clippers play Staples doubleheader

So the Wizards have the ball in the final minute of a close game, and their point guard is slowly dribbling the clock down, figuring out where and how to make his move. “That’s John Wall, right?” somebody asks. “Nah,” comes the answer. “It’s Lester Hudson.” And that’s how you know it’s still the NBA preseason … In the first Madison Square Garden appearance for Wall since he shook hands with The Commish, the No. 1 pick put up 19 points, 5 boards and 6 assists and might have left actual burn marks on Ray Felton‘s shorts. But when the game went down to the wire in the fourth, Wall was on the bench while the likes of Cartier Martin and Landry Fields logged the crunch-time minutes … Toney Douglas was the hero for NY: losing his man on a backdoor cut, taking a feed from Ronny Turiaf and getting fouled before hitting the tie-breaking free throws with 1.1 seconds left. Yi Jianlian tried banking in a three at the buzzer for Washington, but it didn’t hit rim … It’s not often that Amar’e Stoudemire isn’t the most athletic big man on the court, but it’s impossible to miss some of the stuff JaVale McGee has been pulling off lately. Last night McGee (10 pts, 6 rebs, 6 blks, 16 mins) had an end-to-end sequence that rivals just about anything you will see: First, he had a disgusting block on a Felton jumper, then outran everyone to the other end and finished a lob from Kirk Hinrich. Words don’t even convey what it looked like live. Just know McGee is going to make an insane amount of highlights running with Wall … Gilbert Arenas chopped off the beard and cut his hair to look like he’s employed again. He said he was just growing it out for the preseason … How do you do it, Clippers fans? The Staples Center crew didn’t even bother switching the court setup to let the Clippers play on their own floor — meaning the Clips played their “home” game against the Nuggets on a floor with Lakers’ logos and colors. And to add insult to injury, George Karl didn’t even bother suiting up a real team, rolling out J.R. Smith and a few guys who aren’t used to seeing their names in box scores and still beating the Clips … As Gordon Hayward was lighting up the Lakers for 26 points (8-10 FG, 10-11 FT) in the main event at Staples, was anybody in L.A. wondering why Adam Morrison could never do that? … While the champs lost, at least it looks like Kobe is getting back on track. He scored 19 points 7-of-12 shooting and hit a couple of threes … Phoenix got blown out by the Raptors for the second time this preseason. The Suns are definitely shaping up as a bootleg version of “Seven Seconds or Less.” … And would it be crazy to say we’d rather have Linas Kleiza on our team than Hedo Turkoglu right now? … Kevin Love‘s 32 points and 13 boards pushed Minnesota past Milwaukee. The T-Wolves’ D-League affiliate hosted the game in Sioux Falls, S.D., and the expected attendance jumped from 189 to 254 … We’re out like Clipper good luck …
5 more daysssssssss
CAN’T WAIT!!!!
” and the expected attendance jumped from 189 to 254 ”
That was just Kold !!!
Hi hi from jurg today
and I was saying to Helena at breakfast time , Helena I do not think there is ever a good player excellent who picked 2 in NBA draft and she just say you.right J cos I not know.
I wonder can mr even turner be first great 2 pick player.
And jurg so happy with fantasy yahhoo team and I will tell u soon when I see that crazy fantasy doctor ha ha ha
from jurg and Helena hi hi
@ Jurg
If I understood what you were saying, how there’s never been a great pick at #2 in the draft?
Can I say Kevin Durant?
@hi, Jurg
uhhh…Kevin Durant.
I know i sound like a broken record…
but damn Dime, even in a Toronto blow out win you can’t drop a compliment or a stat line or two?… Hell even in a win you managed to focus on the Suns nice …
On a positive note I am happy to see Gil all cleaned up something about the beard, and moodiness had me worried.
I have often wonderer the same thing. How do clipper fsns do it ? I mean look up perseverance and the first thing you’d see is a clipper fan. Right under that would be a twolves fan and any sports fan in cleveland. I feel for you cats
lakers all day baby !
Just for you Jurg, the History of 2nd picks
[www.draftexpress.com]
Kobe is learning to play with that knee injury. And I don’t like that. That’s dangerous and dumb. Buthey so is his shot selection haha.
on another note fake jurg you suck
hi hi again
and no no to mr ab40. not a fake me but just rookie mistakes. and big thank you to mr kby for excellent list to say you are way wrong jurgo.
no more write for you jurg. ha ha ha
from jurg
@KBY and JURG….i looked at the list you posted and the No. 2 pick is really not looking good…i mean from the last 54 years you have only 9 players who were great or really good (Durant, JKidd, A. Mourning, G. Payton, I. Thomas, E. Monroe, W. Unseld, J. West and B. McAdoo)…and then you have some guys who really had bad luck:
R. Tomjanovich – the recipient of THE PUNCH
Sam Bowie – we all know the story here
Len Bias – cocaine overdose
Jay Williams – motorbike accident
Shawn Bradley – the recipient of most dunks in history
And then you have some of the biggest busts ever:
Sam Bowie – not really bad but they could have drafted MJ
Hasheem Thabeet
Darko Milicic
Stromile Swift
Keith van Horn / Marvin Williams / Shawn Bradley
@ Khalvin
at least they said they MIGHT take Kleiza over Turkoglu….baby steps
@ToAn
Kwame!!!!
Gordon Hayward!!! I had my misgivings about the Jazz when they drafted him but now I believe he will be just fine.
Lakers lost. Lakers lost. Lakers lost. I am chanting that while doing the dance of joy. Hehehehehe.
Then I realized it was just preseason. Then I also realized that Kobe Bryant only played 20 minutes. But then again, Deron Williams and Memo Okur did not play.
@ ToAn
Keith Van Horn was not a bust.
Top 100 reasons why Dime should hire me as one of its regular writers.
42. I am in a New York state of mind.
Amir Johnson bringing the house down (dunk of the night):
[www.youtube.com]
@Alf…ok, i give you that, van Horn was not a bust…but he was not a game changer, something you would expect from a No. 2 pick…but he was definitely better than the other busts I mentioned
I know preseason and all but twolves bench has looked solid too bad their starting 5 is a disgrace.
I think last yr they wouldve taken two pennies and a ball of lint over Turk …… And linas is worth more than that so…
guys like john wall and derrick rose are the reason no one will sign iverson to a contract… wall looks as fast or faster than when iverson was in his prime early in his career … the league is doing iverson a favor so we don’t have memories of the new young guns crossing him over and breaking his ankles like iverson did when he came into the league …
allen iverson first ballot HOF … enjoy turkey
@K Dizzle
very true… baby steps… *sigh*
you think maybe one of those steps might be the author of Smack putting his/her name behind their work?
@ Khalvin
I saw Austin’s name on smack one time, maybe a couple weeks back. You might have to face the fact that they know Raptors fans tend to react to the disrespect so it might just be dime’s way of uppin comments. You don’t see Grizzlies fans get mad if they get a junk writeup….matter fact, I don’t even know any Grizzlies fans.
I like how the Raps been lookin in the preseason tho. Kleiza and Barbosa are nice pickups and Weems’ game is rounding out. Now that Bargs is starting to hit that j and DeRozan starin to play like it’s his team now, I wouldn’t be surprised if they miss Bosh less than originally thought.
@KB8toSG8
Kwame was a no. 1 pick…
@kennypayne: “guys like john wall and derrick rose are the reason no one will sign iverson to a contract…”
Wrong. Allen Iverson is the reason why noone will sign Allen Iverson.
If AI was a model teammate and not selfish he’d still be playing now, he’s showed he can come of the bench and lead a second unit, yet he still wants to hold on to being the star.
@Khalvin, I don’t get the Raptors on one thing, Bargnani has showed he is a 4 not a 5, so why not play him there allow him to get his Dirk on and develop Alabi to play the 5 where he excels at the 3 things Bargs is bad at, defense, rebounding and banging.
Also whoever the Raptors don’t start between Weems or Klieza is going to make a serious run with Barbosa for 6th man of the year.
StunnaboyUPGRADE
Problem with the Raps, as far as I can see, is they have a whole team of guys who SHOULD be competing for the 6th man of the year award. You are right about the Bargs comment though, not sure why Triano is keeping Bargs as a center.
JAY
You beat me to that AI comment, I was going to say that almost word for word. All time, AI might be one of my most disliked players, with maybe Antione Walker being a little more hated.
Iverson is the greatest scoring 6 footer of all time. And Toronto will play well and will make their faithful fanbase happy this season even thought they will probably be in the last 5 in the east. I see some mad potential in DeRozan and Bargnani.
@control
I actually like Iverson but even I know that he is the sole reason for his downfall.
He can’t blame the younger guys for not being on a team, and neither should any ‘fans’. Older vets get signed all the time to bring along the next gen of players. Screw the fact that he’s lost a step. and eff the fact that he’s a fraction of the defensive player he once was. He hasn’t been signed because of his attitude against being a veteran role-player. Period.
@control, I’m glad you noticed did it for you ;)
Yeah I agree with most of the guys should be 6th men, but hey it is what it is and I hope T-Dot get a Harrison Barnes/Brandon Knight in the draft and actually build around a REAL fantasy player.
Can SOMEONE give me a good reason why Bargnani is not a PF?
@ everyone talkin about Barg’s
His post game is lacking, he had the same problem Dwight does moving out of a deep post position to catch the ball. He does it constantly…
At PF he would help us sooo much more,
@ Stunnaboy
At C he can pull the opposing C out of their comfort zone under the basket, forcing them to defend him on the perimeter… thats all I got.. (not a strong arguement at all but its all I got)
@K Dizzle
Yeah I think I might stop making comments. At some point and time it will seem like whining, and although I like the Raps, I aint willing to start online battles over them. lol
If anybody else wants to join a fantasy league with some DIME regulars, click the following link.
[basketball.fantasysports.yahoo.com]
I believe there’s room for 3 more teams. The Live Draft is tonight unless someone suggests another time.
Hayward looks like a girl.
no seriously. he should just kill himself if he ever gets incarcerated.
For some reason i found myself in front of the idiot box watching two shows that are far from something i would ever watch. 1, NBA Roundtable on ESPN. and 2, top ten rappers of the 21st century on BET. One of the two left me completly speechless the entire show…here’s a hint…Gucci made the list!?!
@Chicagorilla?
Gucci?
The beginning of the end has come
Chicagorilla
Please tell me Lil’ Wayne wasn’t on that list…
Isn’t BET now owned by white people?? Fuck BET. Not solely because the majority ownership is a group of caucasians, but because they still try to pass it off as “black entertainment”. They should call it, “BCP”… Black Circus Performers, bcuz they’re all clowns.
Why don’t they show Cosby Show re-runs or A Different World episodes?? Is it because the ownership doesn’t want to show successful black people?? I think so. They’d rather show black people acting stupid than upstanding black families. I’d watch it all the time if Cosby was on there.
Just me ranting….. carry on.
What’s the problem with Kleiza? He´s a good player.
“Also whoever the Raptors don’t start between Weems or Klieza is going to make a serious run with Barbosa for 6th man of the year.”
looooots of garbage time