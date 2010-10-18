John Wall’s pro debut at MSG; Lakers/Clippers play Staples doubleheader

So the Wizards have the ball in the final minute of a close game, and their point guard is slowly dribbling the clock down, figuring out where and how to make his move. “That’s John Wall, right?” somebody asks. “Nah,” comes the answer. “It’s Lester Hudson.” And that’s how you know it’s still the NBA preseason … In the first Madison Square Garden appearance for Wall since he shook hands with The Commish, the No. 1 pick put up 19 points, 5 boards and 6 assists and might have left actual burn marks on Ray Felton‘s shorts. But when the game went down to the wire in the fourth, Wall was on the bench while the likes of Cartier Martin and Landry Fields logged the crunch-time minutes … Toney Douglas was the hero for NY: losing his man on a backdoor cut, taking a feed from Ronny Turiaf and getting fouled before hitting the tie-breaking free throws with 1.1 seconds left. Yi Jianlian tried banking in a three at the buzzer for Washington, but it didn’t hit rim … It’s not often that Amar’e Stoudemire isn’t the most athletic big man on the court, but it’s impossible to miss some of the stuff JaVale McGee has been pulling off lately. Last night McGee (10 pts, 6 rebs, 6 blks, 16 mins) had an end-to-end sequence that rivals just about anything you will see: First, he had a disgusting block on a Felton jumper, then outran everyone to the other end and finished a lob from Kirk Hinrich. Words don’t even convey what it looked like live. Just know McGee is going to make an insane amount of highlights running with Wall … Gilbert Arenas chopped off the beard and cut his hair to look like he’s employed again. He said he was just growing it out for the preseason … How do you do it, Clippers fans? The Staples Center crew didn’t even bother switching the court setup to let the Clippers play on their own floor — meaning the Clips played their “home” game against the Nuggets on a floor with Lakers’ logos and colors. And to add insult to injury, George Karl didn’t even bother suiting up a real team, rolling out J.R. Smith and a few guys who aren’t used to seeing their names in box scores and still beating the Clips … As Gordon Hayward was lighting up the Lakers for 26 points (8-10 FG, 10-11 FT) in the main event at Staples, was anybody in L.A. wondering why Adam Morrison could never do that? … While the champs lost, at least it looks like Kobe is getting back on track. He scored 19 points 7-of-12 shooting and hit a couple of threes … Phoenix got blown out by the Raptors for the second time this preseason. The Suns are definitely shaping up as a bootleg version of “Seven Seconds or Less.” … And would it be crazy to say we’d rather have Linas Kleiza on our team than Hedo Turkoglu right now? … Kevin Love‘s 32 points and 13 boards pushed Minnesota past Milwaukee. The T-Wolves’ D-League affiliate hosted the game in Sioux Falls, S.D., and the expected attendance jumped from 189 to 254 … We’re out like Clipper good luck …