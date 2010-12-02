John Wall’s Reebok ZigTech Slash Kicks – Complete With Energy Boost

#Style – Kicks and Gear
12.02.10 8 years ago 5 Comments

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that John Wall has been as good – if not better – than advertised. Look no further than his monstrous 25-point (all in the second half!), 8-dime demolition of Philly’s backcourt Tuesday night in D.C. If not for the comic book-like dunks coming out of Blake Griffin on a nightly basis, the ROY talk would be all John Wall, all the time.

The consistent buzz around Wall and and his game has put a little extra light on the kicks he’s been playing in this season. And rightly so – his Reebok ZigTech Slash sneakers don’t look like anything else in the basketball world, and have caused a buzz among players and collectors alike.

Created with speed in mind, the designers behind the shoe created a unique sole for the shoe that is built to help propel you forward while reducing the wear and tear on your shins. The ZigTech Slash retails for $99.99 right now at Foot Lockers nationwide, making it one of the most affordable, high-performance basketball sneakers on the planet.

Here are two more views of Wall’s kicks:

