John Wall’s Reebok ZigTech Slash Kicks – Complete With Energy Boost

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that John Wall has been as good – if not better – than advertised. Look no further than his monstrous 25-point (all in the second half!), 8-dime demolition of Philly’s backcourt Tuesday night in D.C. If not for the comic book-like dunks coming out of Blake Griffin on a nightly basis, the ROY talk would be all John Wall, all the time.
The consistent buzz around Wall and and his game has put a little extra light on the kicks he’s been playing in this season. And rightly so – his Reebok ZigTech Slash sneakers don’t look like anything else in the basketball world, and have caused a buzz among players and collectors alike.
Created with speed in mind, the designers behind the shoe created a unique sole for the shoe that is built to help propel you forward while reducing the wear and tear on your shins. The ZigTech Slash retails for $99.99 right now at Foot Lockers nationwide, making it one of the most affordable, high-performance basketball sneakers on the planet.
Here are two more views of Wall’s kicks:
You can also design your own pair to wear or enter into a contest for John Wall to wear during the 2011 NBA All-Star Weekend.
[viathesebrowneyes.blogspot.com]
the funny part is…john wall was out 2 games with a shin injury.
really, if not for the comic book dunks? what about the 31/13 griffin dropped on duncan last night… really, dime… are you serious?
check wall’s turnovers in his first games in the league. and then watch the Wizards games. I didn’t see the philly one, but before the injury he made really bad decisions on the court. I like his stats and everything but I am saying he needs some time, it is the most difficult task to be a pg in the NBA. Griffin has it until now, why u hatting? Maybe you also did not watch the games against Spurs and Utah. the one against utah, they lost cause griffin was on the bench too much. that is when utah got ahead, until then Griffin was destroying utah’s defence. he is solid and developed. wall has a lot of improvement to do but when he will be better he is gonna be a 30ppg 7 rpg 15 apg guy, easyly
Dope colorway