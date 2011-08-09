John Wall’s Signature Shoe: Reebok Zig Encore

Last June when we unveiled the Reebok shoe that John Wall would be wearing as a rookie, people had more than enough to say. Now when he returns for his sophomore campaign, he’ll be wearing his first official signature shoe – the Reebok Zig Encore. Check it out:

For those looking to get their hands on a pair, the Zig Encore will hit stores nationwide on October 8th in several colorways for a suggested retail price of $115.

What do you think?

Source: Sole Collector

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.