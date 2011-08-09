John Wall’s Signature Shoe: Reebok Zig Encore

#Style – Kicks and Gear
08.09.11 7 years ago 12 Comments

Last June when we unveiled the Reebok shoe that John Wall would be wearing as a rookie, people had more than enough to say. Now when he returns for his sophomore campaign, he’ll be wearing his first official signature shoe – the Reebok Zig Encore. Check it out:

For those looking to get their hands on a pair, the Zig Encore will hit stores nationwide on October 8th in several colorways for a suggested retail price of $115.

What do you think?

Source: Sole Collector

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSJOHN WALLREEBOKReebok Zig EncoreStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP