John Wall’s Signature Shoe: Reebok Zig Encore

Last June when we unveiled the Reebok shoe that John Wall would be wearing as a rookie, people had more than enough to say. Now when he returns for his sophomore campaign, he’ll be wearing his first official signature shoe – the Reebok Zig Encore. Check it out:
For those looking to get their hands on a pair, the Zig Encore will hit stores nationwide on October 8th in several colorways for a suggested retail price of $115.
What do you think?
Source: Sole Collector
Even worse than the Slash. Didn’t think it was possible.
Reebok ain’t put out a good shoe since The Answer was still The Answer.
Awful. They look like something Gus Frerotte would wear in 1998.
I agree with Celts fan, Reebok haven’t had a good shoe since The Answer.
I wouldn’t be seen dead in them shits.
Reebok hasnt had a good shoe since the ANSWER IV to be exact. I hope Wall didnt sign a lifetime contract like A.I.
they may not look great but the zig shoes are super comfy on the court… our team was given some to wear and they feel great. Our ankle injury guys seem to think they’re magic.
the JW logo on the tongue is something only an amature designer can get away with… such a lame design, so predictable
I may be one of the only cats that liked the last ZigSlash shoe…..I have weak ankles and I PROMISE these saved me from hospital time; The ice bottoms are hot; The red laces are NOT….
Straight Trash!! haha, the need to putt Swizz Beats on this project, lol
They gave him 25 Mill for this crap??
These suck. End of discussion. I’d be shocked if he makes it through the 5 years on his deal.
‘north’ & ‘Daanswer’ — What’d you think of the Slash’s traction?
Am I the only one that thinks these are fire? Happy to see the lower cut for this one, looks like there is a lot more traction on the bottom too.
i dont know what yall are talking about these are tough, J WALL been killing in these all summer, im defintley gonna buy these
Saw Wall in these this summer in Philly..these are hot, I’m a fan.