John Wall’s Top 10 Plays Before The NBA

While we won’t be able to see John Wall play in a Wizards jersey at least until NBA Summer League, we figured you wouldn’t mind watching this.
What do you think? How good will Wall be?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
This is a serious question. I’ve watched John Wall since the Wildcats first game. He was great until the Tourney. last night: 9 points, 8 assists, 8 rebounds. What do you think Evan Turner or John Wall?
Pope John Wall will dominate like most expect him to. He will be the guy in DC and Gil will live with it, since they’d be more inclined to trade NRA than their new franchise player. I wouldn’t expect a 54-point game from him his rookie year (see Young Money), but expect to see plenty of double-doubles and fast break highlights. Pope will earn his #1 spot.
*55 point game from YM
That spin move/dunk at 20 seconds is savage.
overrated… he better learn to shoot.
i’ve never seen this kid play. but what i noticed in this highlights is that, as pg/guard, he made only one pass and not even one jumper. does he has any range and what kind of passer is he?
potential can get you a long way…his jumper has improved through college, but he doesn’t look strong at all, and he may have issues finishing with contact, and we have yet to see his layup game, not every drive in the NBA is finished with a dunk. I wonder about his court vision also, I think he is a derrick rose clone, except not as athletic.
I have and still maintain that Turner will be the better pro.
Looks to me like Shawn Kemp reincarnated as a PG…