John Wall’s Top 10 Plays Before The NBA

#Video
06.25.10 8 years ago 9 Comments

While we won’t be able to see John Wall play in a Wizards jersey at least until NBA Summer League, we figured you wouldn’t mind watching this.



What do you think? How good will Wall be?

TOPICS#Video
TAGSJOHN WALLvideoWASHINGTON WIZARDS

