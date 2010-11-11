John Wall’s triple-double puts Rockets’ season on the brink

So he may not be Oscar Robertson, but he’s close enough for now. It took the Big O one game to record a his first NBA triple-double. John Wall needed six. But when your first one is 19 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists, while adding 6 steals, we guess we’ll let it slide … Wall’s mid-range jump shot has already become a legit weapon. He made five from that range last night, and added a three-pointer as the Wizards beat Houston at home. If Raleigh’s Finest continues to shoot like that, it’ll mean an end for Blake Griffin‘s ROY aspirations … That’s not even mentioning perhaps Wall’s greatest strength: his transition game. We counted at least three times in the second half when Wall either created a steal or grabbed a rebound, flew up the court pressing hard on the turbo button, then slowed down at the very last moment to find guys like Andray Blatche (20 pts) for layups. That’s awareness, and maybe the toughest kind of awareness to get … Yao Ming left the game after a little over six minutes with a strained tendon in his leg. Without him in the middle, Luis Scola put up 24 points, while Kevin Martin continued to pay off the refs (31 pts, 13-15 FT) … One night after coming from behind to miraculously beat Miami, the Jazz did it again, this time to the Heat’s neighbors in Orlando. While Paul Millsap wasn’t pulling moonshots out of his ass this time, Deron Williams was again on that Black Ops mode, shooting and knifing anyone and everyone in his path while leading the Jazz back from an 18-point third quarter deficit. D-Will finished with his typically ill line of 30 points, 5 rebounds and 14 assists. So now is it Williams turn to hold the mantle as “Best PG in the Game” for the next few days? … Speaking of Call of Duty, was there any better sniper than Mike Beasley last night? Minnesota outlasted Sacramento behind 42 points from Snooki. (Have you seen his hair?) That’s probably the only time you’ll hear anyone use a Call of Duty and “Jersey Shore” reference in the same sentence … Beasley finally put to rest any lingering questions about his power forward merits: he has none. What he does have is one of the game’s smoothest mid-range jumpers coming off down screens and curls, and just a natural knack for hitting those tough in-between shots … David Lee returned to Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks fans treated him like a returning war hero. Lee poured in 28 points to go with 10 rebounds in the G-State win, while NY is still waiting for one of the guys they got in the sign-and-trade to do something. Any day now, Anthony Randolph … Atlanta provided a lot of ammunition for their doubters in last night’s dismal 17-point home loss to Milwaukee. The game really wasn’t even that close. Zaza Pachulia led the Hawks with 16 points. That’s all you need to know … Charlotte got big nights from Stephen Jackson (20 pts) and Gerald Wallace (19 pts, 14 rebs, 4 blks) to sneak out of Toronto with a win in the Battle of the Basement. Down three with under 10 seconds to go, the Raptors couldn’t even get a shot off. Andrea Bargnani was stripped by Jackson on the way up … Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook each dropped 31, and yet Oklahoma City still struggled to beat the Sixers … In a game that drew about 14 viewers outside of Jersey and Ohio, the Nets beat the Cavs behind Devin Harris‘ 31 points and Kris Humphries‘ 18 rebounds. The Cavs, who would’ve had the same record as some team in Miami had they won, got 14 and 9 from Antawn Jamison, proving he’s not locking himself in his room until Cleveland agrees to trade him. … Jason Terry continued his hot streak with 25 points in Dallas’ blowout win in Memphis, a game that was lopsided from start to finish. Dirk Nowitzki left in the second quarter with a right ankle sprain, but he wasn’t even needed … And in San Antonio, the Spurs held Blake Griffin to an awful night shooting (5-18 FG) and had Manu Ginobili and Richard Jefferson each go off for 22 points in their win over the Clippers … We’re out like B-Easy’s hair needs to be …
Am I the only one who thinks Utah’s new uniforms are awful looking? I know they’re going old school but to me they’re very hard to look at
I love the Utah jerseys but maybe that’s just me.
I’ve been waiting forever for Super Cool Beas to put it together for an entire game. His skill set made watching the timberwolves bearable. When Beasley is on like that, his playing style makes you think he could someday be Melo-lite.
this is a special season!
and too many great PGs!
can someone please tell that moron that braids went out 8 years ago (unless your last name is Iverson-dude can wear ’em at his funeral and he’ll still be cool).
Let’s go treesley, Holla
John wall is on that next ish
Real talk
sorry but Beasley is more of a “LeBron light” then he is of being “Melo light”, you can know only if you watch how he plays.
@ 2: I also love em. I think its’s up there with Golden State as the illest jerseys in NBA right now.
Deron Williams destroying us. Damn that hurts. Well, if there’s a team who comes back from big deficits, it’s one coached by Jerry Sloan. That man is badass. Props.
Why did the Nets have to go and ruin all the fun?
What the fuck is up with Golden State?? 6-2? Im just waiting for them to come crashing back down, but they are looking pretty impressive. Monta and Curry are killing it and Lee is starting to get into it too, its gotta be the Jerseys…
Gallo has to start shooting better, they got big games from Amar’e and Chandler but for the Knicks to win Gallo has to shoot better than he has the last few games, he hasn’t been able to his shit.
Damn, the hair is horrible, is kind of “hey, im in love with Mary Jane”
It’s no coincidence the Warriors have a winning record now that Don Nelson is gone.
What’s up with my Hawks? We’re really starting to cool down after we got off to that hot start (albeit against teams we were supposed to be). Close losses to Phoenix and Orlando (after being up by as much as 17) were good barometer games but a 17 point home loss against the struggling Bucks is totally unacceptable. They had to have a screwed up mentality against this team. Someone should have reminded them they took us to 7 games in the playoffs last year WITHOUT Andrew Bogut and now he’s back and they’ve retooled with more weapons. Abyssmal performance by my squad
Shout to Golden State and Deron Williams. They’re really looking good and Don Nelson is really looking bad. The most electrifying backcourt in the League bar none. D-Will is off to an amazing start this year. He got them competitive juices going now that CP3 is back and looking to claim the “Best PG in the NBA” crown
Another day another Utah comeback, ho hum.
Al Jefferson straight up shat on Dwight in the 4th, I did not see that one coming at all. Somehow, Beasley just somewhat justified him going 2nd overall, he can score the ball.
GSW are fast becoming my favorite team, Ellis + Curry are practically unstoppable when both in sync and Ellis aint jacking.
Someone please test Richard Jefferson’s piss please.
NOW that I am CERTAIN Michael Beasley and other NBA players read this…
BEASLEY, PLEASE DO NOT LET UP, KEEP CRAPPING ON THE LEAGUE AND DOMINATE EVERYONE YOU FACE. YOU HAVE THE SKILLS, DON’T WASTE IT!
As for my Knicks….
Anthony Randolph – Stop playing scared, play with confidence and just play. You’re thinking too much out on the court like you’re some scrub, YOU’RE NOT A SCRUB MAN!
Toney Douglas – Same goes for you, shoot the damn ball when you’re open.
Wilson Chandler – Definitely playing for a contract.
Damn, Blake Griffin already hitting the rookie wall.
It makes no sense for everyone to waste their time arguing about which point guards are the best, which guys are elite, etc… These days there are just too many names that have to be brought into the discussion.
Everyone should just watch and appreciate this extremely solid era of point guards, an era that eventually will produce multiple Hall of Famers. We haven’t seen talent and consistent production like this in a long, long time.
@ 14: Totally agree.
It;s like the Golden Age of Point Guards all over again. They’re too many cats out there, it’s awesome. Even a rookie is out there doing his thang.
Keep working, cats. We’re loving it.
@TWU, You are spot on man. It incredible to watch the highlights and there is a PG going off. Like last night seeing UCLAs PGs Westbrook (31pts 12ast 5reb) and Holiday (17pts 11ast) go head to head. Thats a nightly thing. Whichever PG can pull away from the pack by a large margin can almost claim to be the greatest pg ever. Magic, Zeke, Stock, and Big O are hard to catch, but if some pg can put up similar stats against this competition can put themselves in the equation with the top 5 all time.
Chicago fans must be salty. Wall’s making Drose completely irrelevant. He came into the league being compared to Rose for having the exact same skillset based on quickness, athleticism, and the lack of a jumpshot, and is already outplaying the dude he was being compared to. He’s showing how to maximize that limited skillset, and doing so like he’s been a pro for years. Wall’s IQ is off the charts, whereas DRose is looking like hes Eli Porter out there.
For everyone who said Rose was an MVP candidate, your boy doesn’t even crack the list of top 5 pgs in the league at the moment, hows he even remotely in consideration for MVP?. In no particular order, here are 6 PG’s playing better than Rose: Dwill, CP3, Rondo, Westbrook, Wall, and Curry.
Hey Dime, what do ya’ll think is more impressive: Brandon Jennings’ 55 point game in his 7th career game OR John Wall’s triple-double in his 6th career game?
All the Call of Duty references make me realize i have been not paying attention to basketball since that game came out, the game is just so good.
Steph and Monta are KILLING the competition.. That will probably be the most productive backcourt this year..
Curry is quickly becoming my favorite player.. QUICKLY.. Everything the kid does looks good.. and the way he shoots (not exactly the form) but the SWAG he got reminds me of Miller Time.. be real you cant see Curry doing the choke thing?? lol
Why didnt the Knicks select him or Jennings?? LMAO oh D’Antoni..
I think Super Cool Beas and Udonis Haslem are the only dudes left with braids. I guess we can give Udonis a pass because he’s old school, but he should scrap it too.
Someone should tell SCB that he looks like moron, but the won’t. (Kevin Love I’m pointing to you)
D. Williams has that killer 3 ball dagger that really breaks a teams spirit.
@19…I’ve been up until 2-3am playing that damn game…me and my boys call it “Crack Ops”….
I was feeling Curry…but then I got traded to the Warriors in 2k11, now I can’t stand the fuck. Guy is a pure jacker in the damn game, and it’s just amazing how playing that game will cause you to hate or like a player based on their video game avatar’s performance/attitude.
haslem’s still rocking those super old school corn rows tho..NO ONE has that shit..at least some people still got braids here n there..that being said..beasley needs to hit up artest to get his barber’s number cause anything would look better than that
can we finally say it? ewing is a horrible coach..dude worked with dwight for what 6 years and couldnt get the kid to develop ONE post move!! the dream gets him for two weeks and howard already looks like a new person offensively..
why is EVERYONE on my fantasy squad injured three weeks in?!? first it was brooks..then roy..now dirk..man wtf?!
who cares if the Jazz’s unis are ugly or great, they’re playing effing killing basketball with them jerseys right now, so eff it, wear ’em all year Utah!!!
laballer
It’s because Ewig is heavily overrated in everything he did. Teams do better without him around, there is a SCIENTIFIC THEORY about this…it’s SCIENCE! The only thing I’d trust Eawing to teach someone is how to sweat. If he didn’t play for NY, he wouldn’t be shit, probably would be the original Nate Huffman.
@control….same exact thing happened to me. i got traded from nets to warriors & all that steph curry does is jack up shots mad early in the shot clock. Y they would trade a guard to a team with curry & ellis is beyond me
LMAO @ CONTROL # 24 hahahahahaha
Not-so-crazy prediction: Beasley will be better than Chris Bosh this season.
@ 23: really thinking of getting that game, but with NBA 2k11 being so damn good, I don’t think I’ll play another game soon.
“Crack Ops” is my reward for not killing myself studying for summatives next week. NBA 2K11 is already bad enough.
Curry was my favorite player last year and I love being right about those things. GSW are slowly becoming a team to watch now in the league.
Who knew Keith Smart could already triple out coach Don Nelson like that.
@control
I can’t look at Ginobili the same after I was a Spur in My Player. Took horrible shots and misses the open looks I gave him. The bitch.
Damn. Guess nobody plays Halo…
And @Phileus I completely agree, Beasley will play better than Bosh this year. I know Beasley will have more shots and more opportunities in Minny, but seriously… What the Heat are asking CB1 to do is the same shit Beas coulda been doing. Sitting back and burying mid-rangers. Plus Super Cool would of came at a much discounted rate, allowing space to sign a better post-presence like Damp or Haywood. Whatever tho, I just hope Beas shoots the orange of the basketball for rest of the year.
Stunna
Every time I’ve played against Manu in 2k11, he’s injured and limping around like a lame dog. It’s fucking hilarious, I always get assigned to guard him and end up blocking him 5-6 times a game just because he’s injured, and he caused two back court violations because he was busy limping up when Parker passed to him. He did hit a half court shot on me though.
The injuries in that game are HILARIOUS. I tried to block KG and missed, and he ended up landing on me, and did that slow motion crumple to the ground holding his back…he ended up getting a “broken back” and is out for two weeks, but it was great seeing him roll around on the ground like that. In that same game, Shaq got hacked, ended up holding his arm and was out with “flu like conditions” or wtf it was.
Brandon Roy is also out for the season with a sprung ankle, which is pretty funny, he lit me up for 20 points in one half on like 10/10 shooting…
@control
Kaman gets injured every 3 games for me. at first it was understandable, Dwight absolutely wrecked him once on a dunk and he was out for a month. Next time i passed him the ball and he passed out mid court. I was like WTF, Kaman out 2 weeks back spasms.
Shit he even got injured once from getting a rebound, OPEN. is his back made of like paper as well.
Umm Kings beat Minny earlier this season on the road, would’ve had them again last night despite 42 from Beas if the refs weren’t calling the worlds worst offensive fouls on Tyreke