Getty Image

While you might be mentally and physically preparing for the latest extravaganza of Marvel films that are coming down the pipeline — Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Spiderman: Far From Home — there is another film franchise set to drop an epic third installment that requires your full attention right now.

I’m talking about John Wick 3: Parabellum, which got its first trailer on Thursday morning to the delight of Wick fans everywhere.