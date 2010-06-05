John Wooden, 1910-2010

Four months shy of his 100th birthday, basketball legend John Wooden passed away Friday.
Wooden was an All-American player at Purdue, but truly rose to fame as head coach at UCLA, where he won 10 national titles, fielded four teams that went undefeated, and built a record-setting 88-game winning streak. He sent Hall of Famers like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Walton to the NBA, and even for decades following his retirement in 1975 was still a big presence at UCLA and around the basketball world, writing books, giving motivational speeches and mentoring coaches.
Wooden had been dealing with growing health issues over the last couple of years, and former player Marques Johnson talked about his recent condition in an Associated Press article.
“From a selfish standpoint, you’d love to see him live as long as possible, hit 100 at least,” Johnson said. “But after spending a couple hours with him two weeks ago and seeing how he was struggling, reclined in his easy chair and nodding in and out, I felt it would be selfish on our part to want him to stay around just to hit that milestone. He was never about numbers, in life or in basketball. It was always about the quality of effort.”
Wooden was a three-time All-American and won a national championship playing at Purdue — the Sporting News named him one of college basketball’s 100 best players of all-time in a 2004 special issue — and began coaching high school and teaching English shortly after he graduated. His took his first college coaching job at Indiana State in 1946. Two years later he was actually prepared to take the head coaching job at Minnesota, but when a snowstorm prevented UM’s athletic director from reaching Wooden by phone, UCLA stepped in and got him. In ’64, Wooden’s Bruins team went undefeated and “The Wizard of Westwood” got his first national title.
Sad to hear that Coach Wooden has left us. We will remember and learn from what he taught us.
In an era of steroids, staggering salaries, and the emergence of the sports-enterainment entity, I hope we can learn from what he taught us both on and off the basketball court.
I have carried one of his books, “They Call Me Coach,” in my briefcase for fifteen years while doing business around the world. Coach Wooden’s lessons about teamwork and success transcend culture and time. Many of you are too young to remember when the question at the start of the NCAA basketball season was not who would win the title, but whether UCLA would go undefeated on their way to winning the title. I totally recommend reading any of Wooden’s many books and trying to absorb as much as you can of the clean, clear philosophy behind the incredible records that his players achieved both on the court and in life after the game.
Dime, i think your article has no depth. You should have highlighted that he was the originator of the “Fastbreak” offense. Before him, there was nothing as a “Fastbreak”.
I remembered one of wooden’s philosophy when i was in basketball studies class back in highschool.
“Speed under Control” . Players have to strive for that to become great.
