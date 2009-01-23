Johnny Davis Is The New Coach Of The Grizzlies… For Two Days

Following last night’s firing of Marc Iavaroni, the Memphis Commercial Appeal is reporting that Johnny Davis will replace Iavaroni as interim coach… for two days.

In what seemed like it came from left field, Memphis is handing over the reins mid-season to current Bucks assistant coach Lionel Hollins, for his third stint as head coach of the Grizzlies.

The question I ask is, why? For a team that is looking to win games, I don’t see the logic in hiring Hollins. As an assistant when the expansion club began play in ’95-’96, Hollins eventually took over as head coach for the final 60 games of the ’99-’00 season after Brian Hill was fired, and guided the team to a dismal 18-42 record. Then in the ’04-’05 season, Hollins lost four games as the interim coach after taking over after Hubie Brown resigned and before Mike Fratello was hired.

What are your thoughts on this hiring?

Source: Memphis Commercial Appeal