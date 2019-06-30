The Grizzlies Will Reportedly Re-Sign Jonas Valanciunas To A 3-Year, $45 Million Deal

When Jonas Valanciunas turned down his $17.6 million player option with Memphis to become a free agent it raised some eyebrows.

Few expected him to recoup that figure on the market and there was an argument to be made that he significantly overestimated his market, given the way traditional bigs like himself have seen their value decline in recent years. However, any time a player turns down a lucrative option, it’s likely due to them having at least a pretty good idea that there’s a strong offer out there for them, and like Harrison Barnes in Sacramento, it appears a deal to bring Valanciunas back to Memphis will get done in relatively short order.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, when the moratorium period opens at 6 p.m. ET, Valanciunas and the Grizzlies will quickly agree to a three-year, $45 million deal to keep the key piece of the Marc Gasol trade around long term.

