Jonas Valanciunas Actually Posterizes LeBron James

Second year Raptors forward Jonas Valanciunas got a pass on the block tonight right as LeBron James was rotating over to contest. They both jumped, LeBron just couldn’t meet the 7-0 Lithuanian at the ball, and yes, got posterized.

We argued against last week’s throw-down by Evan Turner, and this is the reason why. LeBron gets over in plenty of time and jumps to meet him. Valanciunas just gets a little higher and flushes with a little more oomph than ‘Bron. It might be semantics if you can’t draw a line in the sand in terms of what is, and isn’t, a poster dunk. But as Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart once famously said in that obscenity trial, “I know it when I see it.” ‘Bron just got posterized.

But the Heat got the win, 104-95, despite a solid 18 points and nine boards from Jonas. LeBron finished the game shooting an MVP-worthy 13-for-20 from the field for 35 points to go along with eight dimes and eight rebounds. So LeBron got posterized, and then went out and did LeBron things for the win.

Is this a poster dunk on LeBron?

