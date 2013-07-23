Jonas Valanciunas Wins MVP of the Las Vegas Summer League

The MVP of the 2013 Las Vegas Summer League was the Raptors’ Lithuanian forward who just finished his rookie campaign, Jonas Valanciunas. JV averaged 18.8 points and 10 rebounds in under 30 minutes per game in Vegas. He also shot 56 percent from the floor. His improvement can only make Raptors fans and their new general manager, Masai Ujiri, happy.

Valanciunas only played in four games during LVSL, sitting out the last two as a precaution because of a hand injury, but those four games saw a beast on the block. He was the only player at LVSL to average a double-double.

JV’s strong showing this summer came after a rookie season that saw him shoot 55.7 percent from the floor in limited minutes. But the 6-11 center is poised to become a force down on the block for the new management team in Toronto. As you can see, he’s already pretty solid at bounding towards the rim and finishing with authority, and at just 21 years of age, he’s only going to get better.

How good do you think Valanciunas will be in his second season with Toronto?

