The Washington Mystics dominated for much of Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, fighting off a late comeback effort from the Connecticut Sun for a comfortable win to take a 1-0 lead in the series on Sunday.

On Tuesday night in the nation’s capital, it was the Sun who flipped the script, jumping out to an early lead and having to fight off a fourth quarter rally from the Mystics to earn a 99-87 win and even the series going back to Connecticut. Jonquel Jones dominated the paint in Game 2, scoring 32 points and pulling down 18 rebounds in a truly spectacular performance from the Sun center.

Jonquel Jones won't be denied 💪 She already has a double-double and it's still the third quarter! pic.twitter.com/BN6PI0zmiE — espnW (@espnW) October 2, 2019

Jones told ESPN’s Holly Rowe that she was going to unleash the beast within in Game 2 and she delivered on that promise in a tremendous effort. She wasn’t alone as Alyssa Williams added 20 points and 11 rebounds, playing all 40 minutes, and Courtney Williams — who has become a star in these playoffs — lit it up from three-point range on her way to a 22-point outing.

"That girl can't guard me." Courtney Williams mic'd up is everything you'd want it to be 🔈🆙 pic.twitter.com/MXRVYDGTCj — espnW (@espnW) October 2, 2019

For the Mystics, their concern isn’t just that the Sun seemed to find their groove in Game 2, but that their star and the league’s MVP Elena Delle Donne was forced out of the game early with back spasms and did not return.

Elena Delle Donne went to the locker room early in the first quarter. She is suffering from back spasms and is questionable to return. pic.twitter.com/6ty90YKbmY — espnW (@espnW) October 2, 2019

Washington must crack the code of how to win at the Mohegan Sun where the house (almost) always wins. That task is immensely more difficult if they are forced to go north without the services of Delle Donne. The good news for the Mystics is that they did battle back and managed to tie the game in the fourth quarter, only to see the Sun pull away again late. They’ll have plenty of time to get Delle Donne healthy and go over the tape from Game 2, as Game 3 won’t tip until Sunday in Connecticut.