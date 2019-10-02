DimeMag

Jonquel Jones Dominated As The Sun Beat The Mystics In Game 2 To Even The Finals At 1-1

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

The Washington Mystics dominated for much of Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, fighting off a late comeback effort from the Connecticut Sun for a comfortable win to take a 1-0 lead in the series on Sunday.

On Tuesday night in the nation’s capital, it was the Sun who flipped the script, jumping out to an early lead and having to fight off a fourth quarter rally from the Mystics to earn a 99-87 win and even the series going back to Connecticut. Jonquel Jones dominated the paint in Game 2, scoring 32 points and pulling down 18 rebounds in a truly spectacular performance from the Sun center.

Jones told ESPN’s Holly Rowe that she was going to unleash the beast within in Game 2 and she delivered on that promise in a tremendous effort. She wasn’t alone as Alyssa Williams added 20 points and 11 rebounds, playing all 40 minutes, and Courtney Williams — who has become a star in these playoffs — lit it up from three-point range on her way to a 22-point outing.

For the Mystics, their concern isn’t just that the Sun seemed to find their groove in Game 2, but that their star and the league’s MVP Elena Delle Donne was forced out of the game early with back spasms and did not return.

Washington must crack the code of how to win at the Mohegan Sun where the house (almost) always wins. That task is immensely more difficult if they are forced to go north without the services of Delle Donne. The good news for the Mystics is that they did battle back and managed to tie the game in the fourth quarter, only to see the Sun pull away again late. They’ll have plenty of time to get Delle Donne healthy and go over the tape from Game 2, as Game 3 won’t tip until Sunday in Connecticut.

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

Crate Digging: EVA, Stillhungry, And More Bandcamp Albums From September

by: FacebookTwitter

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

The Best True Crime Podcasts You Need To Be Listening To Right Now

by: Twitter
×