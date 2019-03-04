Jordan’s Six College Hoops Teams Got Special Player Exclusives For March

03.04.19 38 mins ago

Jordan

There are six college basketball programs with Jordan Brand sponsorships and the players for those teams are getting a special shipment this week ahead of conference tournaments.

Florida, Georgetown, Marquette, Michigan, Oklahoma, and, of course, North Carolina all will receive two pairs of player exclusives, one for the court and one most will wear off of it. Jordan revealed Why Not? Zer0.2 PEs and Air Jordan 4 PEs for each of the teams on Monday.

The Westbrook PEs are all white, with accent colors matching each of the school’s colors and the school’s logo on the tongue. You can expect to see plenty of them on the court in the coming weeks in conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament as well.

