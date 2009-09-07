Jordan 60+ “Laney High School”

While the Air Jordan 1 Retro High paid tribute to the game when MJ dropped 63 on Larry Bird and the Celtics on April 20, 1986, the Jordan 60+ fuses all the past releases during Jordan’s 60+ point games.

I first saw a pair of these when Jordan Brand did some SMUs for Oak Hill and Montrose Christian at the National High School Invitational and they were ridiculous. Now available for general release, these Laney High School coloways should be dropping on September 19th.

What do you think?

