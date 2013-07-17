Jordan Brand & Blake Griffin Launch The Super.Fly 2

Jordan Brand unveiled the second iteration in the Super.Fly line, the Super.Fly 2, at the Jordan Take Flight event in Beijing on Tuesday. Wear tested by Blake Griffin earlier this year, the sneaker features the new Flight Plate technology — just the third shoe after the XX8 and the Jordan Trunner Dominate Pro to feature this — as well as the Dynamic Fit system and Hyperfuse.

“The Super.Fly2 is by far the most responsive and most innovative shoe I have ever played in,” Blake Griffin said in a release. “The way it fits coupled with the responsiveness of Flight Plate really helps me perform at the highest level possible every time I am on the court.”

The Flight Plate is designed to redistribute the energy your foot exerts on the floor. Believe me, it feels like you’re floating. The Dynamic Fit system features internal straps to wrap up from the midsole that help with side-to-side movement and locking your foot in, while Hyperfuse is a combination of breathable mesh and durable construction.

For $140, the Super.Fly 2 will be available in the following colorways on Aug. 1:

Cement Grey/University

Blue â€“ Gym Royal â€“ White

Black/Cement Grey â€“ Dark Grey â€“ White

Green Glow/Blake Spruce â€“ White

Court Purple/Bright Citrus â€“ Black â€“ White

Volt/Fire Red â€“ Black â€“ White

