Earlier today I hit up the Jordan Brand Editor’s Preview to check out what new footwear and apparel Jordan Brand has in store for us in the upcoming months.

I couldn’t take pictures dude to photography restrctions BUT let me tell you first that Jordan Brand is shutting the block down this summer. Everything from the Melo M6 to the special Jordan Brand Moments Pack (which is going to blow your mind) droppin will definitely turn heads and cause sneaker heads to sleep out in front of their fav sneaker spot.

What I can show you is the cool wallet I got. I know this is a bit of an anti-climatic post but hey i have to follow the rules! For more info on Jordan Brand’s upcoming releases stay tuned to here as well as http://www.Jumpman23.com

