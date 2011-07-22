Jordan Brand Flight Tour Kicks

As we said, thewill also introduce China-specific editions of the trio’s signature shoes, taking inspiration from Chinese Opera Masks as well as each athlete’s style of play. These three performance silos within the newly launched “Flight” architecture include Air (), Quick () and Explosive (), otherwise known as Fly Over (Air), Fly Around (Quick) and Fly Through (Explosive).

The Jordan Fly Wade is Dwyane Wade’s first signature shoe with Jordan Brand. The Flight Tour edition captivates Wade’s sophistication, craftiness and unassuming ability to create space over any competitor. The shoe features a purple, red and black colorway. The purple used represents Wade’s sophistication of the game. The red symbolizes the courage and devotion Wade puts into his game each and every day. Black represents Wade’s bold and fierce characteristics while the yellow accent portrays Wade’s never-ending ambition. With panther-like sense, Wade soars smoothly in air and is ready to “pounce” with force and ferociousness while playing his game.

The Jordan Fly Wade Flight Tour edition will be available in Hong Kong (7/27), Chengdu (7/29), Hangzhou (7/31), and Beijing (8/2), for a suggested retail price of ¥ 1199.