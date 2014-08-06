Jordan Brand Introduces The Jordan Super.Fly 3

Nike today unveiled pics and info on the latest Jordan Brand performance sneaker as part of their Jordan Super.Fly line. Designers worked with Blake Griffin for the game-tested design to ensure the Jordan Super.Fly 3 produced the very best performance powered by flight.

An evolved FlightPlate provides the lift for the Super.Fly 3, and the upper was inspired by a sonic boom. We doubt Chuck Yeager was consulted for that part, but the energetic color scheme will certainly be noticed when you step on the court.

The third Super.Fly edition also features the Flight Web fit system, which creates a stabilizing lockdown and adds support when you’re cutting around the court. Webbed straps wrap around the foot and integrate the laces for fit throughout the mid-foot with an inner sleeve and padded Achilles notch on the upper provides an all-over fit.

The outsole pattern was inspired by the soon-to-be released Air Jordan XX9.

“For the Jordan Super.Fly 3, I really wanted a shoe that allowed me to gain an explosive edge on court – with speed and my lift,” said Griffin in Nike’s unveiling today. “I really like that Flight Plate not only makes me feel more powerful throughout the game, but also gives me confidence when I’m taking flight.”

Griffin will be wearing the Super.Fly 3 on the court during the 2014-15 season.

The Jordan Super.Fly 3 will launch in two colorways on Oct. 1, and will be available for purchase at Jordan.com and global retailers for a suggested retail price of $140.

Click for more pics including Blake…

