Jordan Super.Fly 2 Lift Off Event With Blake Griffin In Santa Monica

After unveiling the second version of the Super.Fly line earlier in July, Jordan Brand is letting you check out the Super.Fly 2 this coming weekend in Santa Monica.

The Jordan Lift Off event in Santa Monica starts at 12 noon this Saturday, August 3, at the Santa Monica Place Central Courtyard. The open event will go until 7 p.m. PST. That’s not all that’s going down, though. From 8-9, there will be a special performance from Super.Fly 2 tester, Blake Griffin. We have no idea what Blake’s performance will include, but obviously he’s been known to put on a bit of a show.

What do you think of JB’s Super.Fly 2?

