Jordan Super.Fly 2 Lift Off Event With Blake Griffin In Santa Monica

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Blake Griffin
07.30.13 5 years ago

After unveiling the second version of the Super.Fly line earlier in July, Jordan Brand is letting you check out the Super.Fly 2 this coming weekend in Santa Monica.

The Jordan Lift Off event in Santa Monica starts at 12 noon this Saturday, August 3, at the Santa Monica Place Central Courtyard. The open event will go until 7 p.m. PST. That’s not all that’s going down, though. From 8-9, there will be a special performance from Super.Fly 2 tester, Blake Griffin. We have no idea what Blake’s performance will include, but obviously he’s been known to put on a bit of a show.

What do you think of JB’s Super.Fly 2?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Blake Griffin
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINJordan Super.Fly 2Style - Kicks and GearSuper.Fly 2

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP