Nike And Travis Scott Teamed Up To Design A Special Air Jordan IV

06.02.18 1 hour ago

Nike and Travis Scott are giving the city of Houston a huge shoutout with its latest Air Jordan IV. The Texan rapper worked with Nike’s Jordan Brand to put together an impressive-looking tribute to Houston with the Air Jordan 4 Retro Cactus Jack.

Nike announced the shoe on Friday, giving us a first look at a collaboration between the rapper and the shoe giant. Scott’s fashion sense has been noted elsewhere, as he helped design shirts for the Houston Rockets earlier in the season. But these are not Rockets inspired as much as taking a page from Scott’s hometown itself.

Scott’s Jordans looks to emulate the Houston Oilers color palate, with the colorway featuring with a University Blue, Black, Bleu Carolina and Noir design. Scott’s Cactus Jack label brand shows up on the left heel and right insole as well, giving the Jordan 4 a bit of a personal touch.

