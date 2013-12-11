Jordan Brand Officially Unveils Melo M10

Today, Jordan Brand officially unveiled Carmelo Anthony‘s 10th signature sneaker, the Melo M10. Celebrating that incredible milestone, ‘Melo teamed up with legendary designer Tinker Hatfield to create a sneaker that not only pushes into the future with the signature Flight Plate technology, TPU heel counter and full-grain nubuck leather on the quarter panels, but also celebrates the past. Based on Anthony’s suggestion, the team brought back the cursive “Melo” signature from his first sneaker with Jordan, and made it pop on the heel with a chrome finish.

“If you see this shoe from afar, the chrome statement piece is the first thing you are going to see,” Anthony said in a release. “Combining that element with my ‘M’ on the toe cap and the very first signature logo we created 10 years ago, we’ve made a true anniversary shoe.”

On working with Tinker in the design, Anthony added: “Tinker and I were focused on every detail from the foot molding down to the little specs. We looked closely at the evolution over the years â€“ what’s your inspiration from then to now â€“ and tied that in to ten years to make this the most powerful shoe I’ve had, to-date.”

The sneaker will debut in the Black/DK Powder Blue colorway seen above on January 4 for a suggest retail price of $165. In the meantime, check out the video and a closer look at two more colorways below.

