Jordan Brand Quai 54 Elements

Over on KixAndTheCity.com check out exclusive pics of the Jordan Brand Elements Quai 54 Edition.

Usually I throw the word exclusive around but this shoe is one of the kicks I saw at the Jordan Brand Editor’s Preview, which means they don’t drop for a minute. To add to the exclusivity, they are for the Quai 54 tournament.

If you’re not familiar with Quai 54, it is the premiere streetball tournament overseas. Taking place in France teams from all over the globe come to Quai 54 so that they can be named the best streetball team in the world. Queens, New York’s DDN/Sean Bell All-Stars have won Quai 54 in the past with a squad that had about seven NYC streetball fixtures on it.

There isn’t any info on the Quai 54 Elements drop, but you can see Ray Allen, Mike Bibby, and Joe Johnson rockin’ the Jordan Brand Elements now during the NBA Playoffs. The shoe drops in July.

Shout out to KixAndTheCity.com for the pics.

