Jordan Brand Reveals Detailed Look At Upcoming “Flight Before Christmas” Pack

Today, Jordan Brand revealed a close look at what Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and Carmelo Anthony will be wearing on Christmas. As part of their upcoming “Flight Before Christmas” pack, which will be available in limited quantities at select retail stores and Nike.com on Dec. 24, 2013, each sneaker is infused with air travel qualities, flight patterns and circular radar imagery, honoring the holiday season’s busy traffic.

The uppers are marked by bright, reflective colors and materials, and that’s contrasted with speckled outsoles and dark accents.

All four players will wear these shoes on Christmas Day — Paul (CP3.VII), Westbrook (XX8 SE), Griffin (Super.Fly2) and ‘Melo (Melo M10) — as OKC travels to New York while the Clippers play the final game in the nightcap.

Stay tuned for more info and check out the images below.

Which sneaker do you like best?

