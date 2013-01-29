Jordan Brand Reveals The “Year Of The Snake” Collection

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Carmelo Anthony
01.29.13

We already posted recent images of the Jordan Melo M9 “Year Of The Snake” edition, but today, Jordan Brand officially unveiled their “Year Of The Snake” Collection, which also includes a special colorway of the Air Jordan 1 High.

Available at a retail price of $280 starting February 2, to celebrate 2013 as the Year of the Snake on the Chinese lunar calendar, this pack by Jordan was inspired by snakes and their ability to detect body heat and changes in the environment. In particular, the Air Jordan 1 has a gradient outsole, as well as an upper featuring both suede and patent leather to help simulate temperature changes.

Both shoes are highlighted by Blacken Blue/Bright Citrus/Hyper Red/Raspberry Red/Deep Royal Blue and Vol. Stick with us for more info as it drops.

Which sneaker do you like better?

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSAir Jordan 1Air Jordan 1 "Year Of The Snake"CARMELO ANTHONYJORDANJordan BrandJordan Brand "Year Of The Snake" CollectionJordan Melo M9Jordan Melo M9 "Year Of The Snake"Style - Kicks and Gear

