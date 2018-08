To celebrate award season, many of the Jordan Brand‘s athletes were rocking some special edition Air Jordan XX8 SE PEs on the court yesterday. Featuring extensive gold detailing and icy blue outsoles, there’s no word if these will ever release. But we can at least drool.

Which one do you like better?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.