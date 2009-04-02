Over on KixAndTheCity.com check out pics of the Jordan Brand Spizike Boot.

I have always been a fan of the Spizikes. I own about four or five of the different pairs. How could one not like them? Maybe I am biased because Spike and I both are Morehouse graduates, but oh well.

These joints mimic the Spizike sneaker, except for the thicker sole and shorter laces. These are slated to drop Winter 2009. Keep a look out for them. Shout out to Rich ‘Maze’ Lopez of KixAndTheCity.com for the pics.

For more info hit up www.jumpman23.com.