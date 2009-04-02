Over on KixAndTheCity.com check out pics of the Jordan Brand Spizike Boot.
I have always been a fan of the Spizikes. I own about four or five of the different pairs. How could one not like them? Maybe I am biased because Spike and I both are Morehouse graduates, but oh well.
These joints mimic the Spizike sneaker, except for the thicker sole and shorter laces. These are slated to drop Winter 2009. Keep a look out for them. Shout out to Rich ‘Maze’ Lopez of KixAndTheCity.com for the pics.
For more info hit up www.jumpman23.com.
these are fuego
More to add to the Frankenstien collection……….5 version, Fusion, Spizike, 6 rings, and 60 points version.
oh no hell no
Ian,
Come on brother?? No bueno on these? Are you serious?
LOL good one christian direct translation of no good it just doesnt feel right in spanish. u can say arent these shoes “aperos” thats a dominicanism for nice cool sweet or anything close to that
estos zapatos son alright, no el mejor he visto (algunas miradas del viejo ACG mejor), pero tengo que amar el tema inspirado por Jordan…
Those joints are kinda hot…
Where can u cop these at?