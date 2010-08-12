Jordan Brand Takes Over Harlem

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Dwyane Wade #Chris Paul
08.12.10 8 years ago 4 Comments

So after I got up with Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade over at House of Hoops, the night was just getting started. See when Jordan Brand does something, they do it big. So rather than just putting an installation inside legendary sneaker boutique Atmos, they decided to redo the whole place. And sure enough, Fabolous and Jadakiss came through. Check out the pictures after the jump.

As we’ve told you, there’s tons of exclusive product only available throughout the World Basketball Festival. From the super limited Jordan Brand World Basketball Festival Figurines, to the Jordan Brand x Skullcandy Air Jordan IX Retro Pack to the Jordan Brand x Skullcandy Air Jordan VII Retro Pack, once it’s gone… it’s gone.

Atmos is located at 203 W 125th Street, New York, NY 10027. Or you can call them at 212.666.2242.

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Dwyane Wade#Chris Paul
TAGSAtmosChris PaulDWYANE WADEFabolousJadakissJordan BrandNike World Basketball FestivalStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP