Jordan Brand Takes Over Harlem

So after I got up with Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade over at House of Hoops, the night was just getting started. See when Jordan Brand does something, they do it big. So rather than just putting an installation inside legendary sneaker boutique Atmos, they decided to redo the whole place. And sure enough, Fabolous and Jadakiss came through. Check out the pictures after the jump.

As we’ve told you, there’s tons of exclusive product only available throughout the World Basketball Festival. From the super limited Jordan Brand World Basketball Festival Figurines, to the Jordan Brand x Skullcandy Air Jordan IX Retro Pack to the Jordan Brand x Skullcandy Air Jordan VII Retro Pack, once it’s gone… it’s gone.

Atmos is located at 203 W 125th Street, New York, NY 10027. Or you can call them at 212.666.2242.

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.