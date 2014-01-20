Jordan Brand Unveils Black History Month PEs For Chris Paul, Blake Griffin & Ray Allen

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Chris Paul #Blake Griffin
01.20.14 5 years ago

Jordan Brand has designed some player exclusives for Blake Griffin, Chris Paul and Ray Allen today as part of their “Black History Month” collection. Featuring black, gold and purple colorways, the sneakers will be worn today by members of Team Jordan, paying homage during the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

For Paul, there is his signature CP3.VII in a new colorway while Griffin could take the court in a special edition of the Super.Fly 2. Jordan also created an exclusive XX8 SE for Jesus. Check the images below for more details.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Chris Paul#Blake Griffin
TAGSAir Jordan XX8 SEBLAKE GRIFFINChris PaulJORDANJordan BrandJordan CP3.VIIJordan Super.Fly 2RAY ALLENStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP