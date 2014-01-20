Jordan Brand Unveils Black History Month PEs For Chris Paul, Blake Griffin & Ray Allen

Jordan Brand has designed some player exclusives for Blake Griffin, Chris Paul and Ray Allen today as part of their “Black History Month” collection. Featuring black, gold and purple colorways, the sneakers will be worn today by members of Team Jordan, paying homage during the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

For Paul, there is his signature CP3.VII in a new colorway while Griffin could take the court in a special edition of the Super.Fly 2. Jordan also created an exclusive XX8 SE for Jesus. Check the images below for more details.

