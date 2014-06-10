Jordan Brand Unveils Brazil Pack In Time For World Cup

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Michael Jordan #Chris Paul
06.10.14 4 years ago

The 2014 FIFA World Cup starts on Thursday, and Jordan Brand is unveiling all-new colorways for the Air Jordan VI, Jordan CP3.VII AE, together in a pack with Brazil-inspired apparel.

Jordan brand is calling it the “Brazil Pack,” with the country’s vivid yellows, greens and blacks highlight the nine-piece collection. With a black base and hints of yellow and green, the collection features the usual premium materials like leather and waxed cotton.

The full collection includes a sleeveless hoodie, varsity jacket, hybrid jersey, elephant print tank, elephant fade tee, basketball shorts as well as socks, snapback caps and a scarf.

The varsity jacket features Michael Jordan‘s career accolades and celebrates Brazil’s quest to win their sixth World Cup in their own country. The Hybrid Jersey reminds consumers of the football kit from last year with a merging of football and basketball silhouettes with a surprising addition to the collection.

Starting June 12, consumers can purchase the apparel assortment at select retail stores and Jordan.com. The Jordan Brazil Pack will drop June 21 for a suggested retail price of $500.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Michael Jordan#Chris Paul
TAGSAir Jordan VIChris PaulJordan BrandJordan Brand Brazil PackJordan CP3.VII AEMichael JordanStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP