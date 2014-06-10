Jordan Brand Unveils Brazil Pack In Time For World Cup

The 2014 FIFA World Cup starts on Thursday, and Jordan Brand is unveiling all-new colorways for the Air Jordan VI, Jordan CP3.VII AE, together in a pack with Brazil-inspired apparel.

Jordan brand is calling it the “Brazil Pack,” with the country’s vivid yellows, greens and blacks highlight the nine-piece collection. With a black base and hints of yellow and green, the collection features the usual premium materials like leather and waxed cotton.

The full collection includes a sleeveless hoodie, varsity jacket, hybrid jersey, elephant print tank, elephant fade tee, basketball shorts as well as socks, snapback caps and a scarf.

The varsity jacket features Michael Jordan‘s career accolades and celebrates Brazil’s quest to win their sixth World Cup in their own country. The Hybrid Jersey reminds consumers of the football kit from last year with a merging of football and basketball silhouettes with a surprising addition to the collection.

Starting June 12, consumers can purchase the apparel assortment at select retail stores and Jordan.com. The Jordan Brazil Pack will drop June 21 for a suggested retail price of $500.

